React19 Applauds Introduction of the Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React19 today applauded the introduction of the bipartisan Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026, introduced by Representatives Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) to modernize the nation's vaccine injury compensation system and provide a meaningful path to recovery for Americans living with serious vaccine injuries.

For React19's community, the bill represents far more than a policy proposal. It represents hope.

For more than five years, thousands of Americans who experienced life-altering injuries following COVID-19 vaccination have faced enormous medical bills, lost careers, permanent disabilities, and profound uncertainty while navigating a federal compensation system that has failed to meet their needs. Many have exhausted retirement savings, lost their homes, or depended on family members simply to survive.

"Today is the culmination of years of relentless advocacy by people who refused to let their injuries be ignored," said Brianne Dressen, Co-Founder of React19. "This legislation sends an important message: every American deserves to be heard, every legitimate injury deserves to be acknowledged, and every person who sacrifices in the name of public health deserves access to a fair system of compensation."

Since its founding, React19 has remained committed to ensuring that vaccine-injured Americans receive medical recognition, financial assistance, scientific attention, and meaningful legal protections. While the organization has helped hundreds of individuals through peer support, provider referrals, emergency financial assistance, and advocacy efforts, meaningful federal reform has remained its highest legislative priority.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026 directly addresses many of the shortcomings React19 has identified through years of working closely with injured individuals and their families. Among its key provisions, the legislation:

Transfers covered COVID-19 vaccine injury claims into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

Extends the filing deadline for vaccine injury claims from three years to five years.

Modernizes outdated compensation limits, including increasing the cap on pain and suffering to better reflect today's economic landscape.

Ensures long-term stability of the compensation program.

Improves access to a more transparent and established claims adjudication process for petitioners seeking compensation.





"Congress created a vaccine compensation system because it recognized that while vaccines overwhelmingly benefit society, a small number of people will inevitably suffer serious adverse reactions," said Christopher Dreisbach, Legal Affairs Director of React19. "That social compact only works if the promise of compensation is real. For too many COVID-19 vaccine-injured Americans, it has not been. This legislation is an opportunity to restore that promise."

React19 expressed its gratitude to Representatives Doggett and Smucker and their staffs for working across party lines on an issue that affects Americans regardless of politics.

"This legislation demonstrates that compassion is not partisan," Dressen added. "The vaccine injured come from every political party, every state, every profession, and every walk of life. They deserve to be treated with dignity, not because of how they became injured, but because they are Americans who need help."

React19 also recognized countless volunteer advocates, physicians, attorneys, and families who have contributed to the effort over the past five years. Many have shared their stories publicly despite stigma and skepticism because they believe future generations deserve a compensation system that is fairer, more transparent, and better prepared for future public health emergencies.

While React19 celebrates today's introduction, the organization emphasized that the work is only beginning.

"The introduction of this bill is a milestone—not the finish line," Dreisbach said. "Congress now has an opportunity to demonstrate that accountability and compassion can coexist. We urge lawmakers from both parties to carefully consider this legislation, listen to those living with these injuries, and work together to strengthen a system that serves every American."

How You Can Help

React19 encourages individuals who believe this legislation is important to contact their U.S. Representative and Senators to ask for their support of the Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026. Personal stories, respectful engagement, and bipartisan advocacy will play a critical role as the legislation moves through Congress.

About React19

React19 is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to support individuals experiencing long-term adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination. Through patient advocacy, peer support, research initiatives, provider education, financial assistance, and legislative engagement, React19 works to ensure that people living with vaccine injuries receive the recognition, care, and compensation they deserve while building public confidence through transparency and accountability.

Media Contact

Christopher Dreisbach

Legal Affairs Director | React19

717-418-0033

christopher.dreisbach@react19.org