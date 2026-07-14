INNIO to announce second quarter 2026 financial results on 28 July

MUNICH, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNIO Group (NASDAQ: INIO), a leading global distributed energy solutions provider, is scheduled to release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, before market open.

INNIO’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss the results. The webcast can be accessed on the INNIO Investor Relations website at https://investors.innio.com.

The earnings press release and supplementary financial information will also be posted at the same link on the INNIO Investor Relations website, where a replay of the call will also be made available for direct download.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. The company delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has a global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates—driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints—INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide and is committed to moving energy forward.

Investor Relations

Timothy Furcillo, INNIO Group

+1 262 269 0525

timothy.furcillo@innio.com

Media Contact

Stefan Schmidt, INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker, INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.becker@innio.com