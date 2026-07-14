AI Drives Fintech Innovation as MoneySimpler Launches AI Automated Quantitative Trading Technology

New York City, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, its applications are continuously expanding from the technology sector to multiple industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. In the financial market, AI is increasingly utilized in data analysis, risk management, strategy optimization, and automated trading, helping process massive amounts of market information and improve decision-making efficiency.

In recent years, global capital has continued to increase its investment in the artificial intelligence industry, and AI has become an important force driving fintech innovation. At the same time, market volatility has intensified, prompting broader integration of intelligent tools to assist in data analysis and quantitative modeling for long-term asset allocation.





Industry analysts note that as market dynamics shift, artificial intelligence is not only driving the development of the technology sector but is also changing analytical methods in financial markets. From traditional equities and foreign exchange to modern fintech, AI-driven quantitative trading technology is attracting increasing attention.

Against this backdrop, MoneySimpler has officially launched its AI-driven quantitative trading technology, which combines artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and automated execution to provide a more streamlined and efficient trading experience.

According to MoneySimpler, the system is designed to analyze market prices, transaction data, technical indicators, and other market information in real time. It automatically executes operations based on preset strategies, improving the efficiency of market analysis and the level of automation in strategy execution.

MoneySimpler stated that artificial intelligence can quickly process complex data, identify market changes, and combine with algorithmic models to assist trading decisions. The company plans to continue driving AI technology research and development to constantly improve its automated analysis capabilities.

AI is Driving the Continuous Upgrade of Fintech

As AI technology continues to mature, financial institutions and technology companies are constantly exploring its applications in areas such as market analysis, risk control, portfolio management, and automated trading. Leveraging machine learning and big data analytics, AI can quickly identify market trends, improve operational efficiency, and provide solid data support for analytical decisions.

Currently, MoneySimpler's technological development is focused on the following directions:

AI-Powered Market Data Analysis: Real-time processing of complex market signals.

Automated Quantitative Trading: Algorithmic execution based on preset parameters.

Intelligent Risk Management: Real-time risk assessment and system monitoring.

System Monitoring and Performance Optimization: Ensuring platform stability under volatile market conditions.

Platform Infrastructure Upgrades: Ongoing enhancement of backend scalability.

The company stated that it will continue to invest in research and development to continuously improve its artificial intelligence analysis capabilities and platform operating efficiency.

Improving the AI Security System

In terms of platform security, MoneySimpler has established a multi-layered security system covering data encryption, multi-factor authentication (2FA), real-time monitoring, automatic anomaly detection, and intelligent risk control, aimed at protecting platform stability and system integrity.

The company stated that it will continue to improve the platform's security architecture and AI risk control system in the future, improving overall service reliability through intelligent analysis and real-time monitoring.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a fintech platform focused on artificial intelligence applications, quantitative trading technology, and market data analysis. It is committed to combining AI, big data analytics, and automation technologies to provide smart and efficient trading solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: MoneySimpler

Contact Email: info@moneysimpler.com



