SEGG Media Highlights Strategic Growth While Partially Satisfying Nasdaq Reporting Deficiency

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW), today provided an update on growth of its business following its strategic acquisition of Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”), commercial expansion and operational execution into a diversified sports, entertainment and digital media platform.

In parallel with this business growth and operational execution, the Company has made substantial progress towards regaining full compliance with its financial reporting. Following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company received a partial compliance letter from Nasdaq and now only has one financial report outstanding to regain full compliance, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company remains committed to completing this outstanding report in short order.

While the Company works on its regulatory mandates, SEGG Media continues has expand well beyond its historical lottery operations, primarily through the Veloce acquisition, the continued development of Sports.com and Concerts.com, the advancement of Sports.com Predict, commercial growth through Quadrant, and the strengthening of its executive leadership team. Together, these initiatives have established a diversified operating platform supported by complementary revenue streams across digital advertising, sponsorship, commerce, creator services, motorsport, esports and gaming.

SEGG Media Transformation at a Glance

Since the beginning of 2026, SEGG Media has:

Completed the acquisition of Veloce Media Group , expanding the Company’s presence across sports, motorsport, gaming and creator-led media.

, expanding the Company’s presence across sports, motorsport, gaming and creator-led media. Built a diversified, multi-pillar revenue model spanning digital advertising, sponsorships, creator representation, esports services, direct-to-consumer commerce, branded merchandise and gaming.

spanning digital advertising, sponsorships, creator representation, esports services, direct-to-consumer commerce, branded merchandise and gaming. Expanded its owned media ecosystem to more than 500 million monthly digital views across sports, motorsport, gaming and creator-led content.

across sports, motorsport, gaming and creator-led content. Expanded its operating platform to approximately $131.5 million in pro forma assets , reflecting the increased scale of the combined business.

, reflecting the increased scale of the combined business. Diversified its revenue across advertising, sponsorship, commerce, creator services, esports and gaming.

across advertising, sponsorship, commerce, creator services, esports and gaming. Added commercial relationships with globally recognized brands including Microsoft, Visa, Hilton, LEGO, McLaren and Revolut through Veloce.

These initiatives have created a more diversified operating company with broader revenue sources, expanded commercial opportunities and reduced dependence on any single business line.

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 will be the first SEC filing to include operating results following the acquisition of Veloce Media Group and the first historical financial reporting period reflecting SEGG Media’s transformation into a diversified sports, entertainment and digital media company. Because the acquisition closed during the quarter, that filing will include only a partial reporting period for Veloce Media Group. Subsequent quarterly reports will increasingly reflect the financial profile of the expanded business.

Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media, said:

“Over the past year, we have transformed SEGG Media into a diversified operating company with multiple revenue engines across sports, entertainment, digital media and gaming. Throughout that transformation, we have remained focused on strengthening both our operating platform and our corporate reporting foundation.

Our objective is straightforward: continue executing our commercial strategy, complete the remaining reporting process, and provide investors with financial reporting that increasingly reflects the company we have built. We remain committed to disciplined execution, transparent reporting and consistent delivery will create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Management remains focused on integrating its expanded portfolio, growing recurring revenue streams and delivering long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution. The Company will continue providing updates regarding operational milestones and material corporate developments as appropriate.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information

SEGG Media



press@seggmedia.com

737-587-3391 SEGG Investors



ir@seggmedia.com

737-787-3891

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s SEC reporting plans, business strategy, commercial execution, future financial reporting, growth initiatives and long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete and file its remaining SEC reports, regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, successfully integrate acquired businesses, execute its growth strategy, obtain additional financing if needed, and the other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 11, 2026, and in other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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