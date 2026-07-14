Gold-i Enhances Visual Edge Risk Management Solution with VaR and Stress Testing Features

London, UK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold-i, a global leader in FX and crypto trading technology, has added new functionality to its advanced risk management solution, Visual Edge, to help clients quantify risk exposure and evaluate potential losses and vulnerabilities under varying market conditions.

Aimed at regulated brokers and funds, the new Visual Edge features provide advanced portfolio analytics, historical Value at Risk (VaR), Conditional Value at Risk (CVaR), Monte Carlo planning simulations, stress testing and Negative Balance Protection (NBP) analysis, enabling brokers to make informed risk decisions based on real-time exposure data.

Historical VaR and CVaR Analysis: The platform calculates portfolio-level Value at Risk (VaR) and Conditional Value at Risk (CVaR) using configurable lookback periods and confidence levels. Financial institutions can analyse risk using multiple historical windows to better understand potential losses under varying market conditions.

Stress Testing: Financial institutions can model the impact of significant market events across portfolios and client accounts, using both historical and user-defined stress scenarios. Risk managers can evaluate how extreme price movements would affect exposures, profitability and capital requirements.

Negative Balance Protection Analytics: Financial institutions can gain an understanding of potential exposure arising from client accounts entering negative equity. The metrics – including the number of clients projected to have negative balances, total negative balance exposure and the number of clients falling below predefined equity thresholds - help firms identify concentrations of risk and assess the potential financial impact of severe market movements.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold said: “As market volatility continues to increase, FX and digital asset brokers face growing pressure to understand not only their current exposure but also how extreme market events could impact client accounts and broker capital. Our new Visual Edge risk features help with scenario planning, providing a comprehensive framework for measuring portfolio risk across individual clients, client groups and business-wide portfolios.

"Brokers need timely, accurate and actionable risk analytics to protect their business and their clients. By combining VaR, CVaR, stress testing and Negative Balance Protection analytics within our existing risk management tool, we are providing clients with a comprehensive view of both client risk and broker exposure, including the ability to identify vulnerabilities before they become real-world problems.”

Visual Edge, which is easily integrated with MT4/MT5, DXtrade and other trading platforms, provides an unparalleled understanding of clients’ trading performance, enabling multi-asset brokers to manage risk, maximise the efficiency of their trading operations and increase profitability. It stands out for its powerful visual analysis capabilities, its scalper detection feature, and ability to provides a complete real-time oversight of a broker’s trading operations, including exposure and P&L. This empowers them to make informed decisions about which clients to A-Book and which to B-Book.

The technology provides a very clear view of which clients are making profits and which clients are making losses, while also allowing brokers to identify if profits or losses are specific to certain types of trades or groups and how consistent these trends are over time.

Visual Edge transforms complex market and portfolio data into clear, actionable risk metrics that support risk management teams, dealing desks, compliance functions, senior management and board-level reporting. These metrics can also help regulated entities to meet their regulatory requirements. The platform supports thousands of accounts while delivering rapid risk calculations suitable for both operational monitoring and management reporting. For further information, please visit www.gold-i.com



Ends

About Gold-i

Headquartered in the UK, Gold-i is a global market leader in trading technology for the FX and cryptocurrency industries. The company is trusted by brokers, fund managers, prop firms, liquidity providers, exchanges and crypto institutions worldwide to manage liquidity, connectivity, pricing and risk across a broad range of trading platforms.

At the core of Gold-i’s offering is MatrixNET, a sophisticated multi-asset liquidity bridge providing seamless access to deep FX and crypto liquidity, with a multitude of routing and aggregation methods. Integrated with over 80 liquidity providers and 35 leading crypto exchanges, MatrixNET delivers ultra-low latency performance of sub 2 milliseconds, enabling clients to achieve optimal execution, manage flow efficiently and scale their trading operations. MatrixNET also enables prop firms to simulate real market trading conditions.

Gold-i’s product suite includes a range of MetaTrader tools, advanced risk management products and bridging technology, all designed to improve control, reduce risk and support business growth.

Founded in 2008, Gold-i has a strong reputation for innovation, reliability and exceptional 24/7 customer support. For further information, visit www.gold-i.com or follow Gold-i on LinkedIn

