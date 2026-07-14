Orange County Business Journal Names Orangewood Foundation Among Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangewood Foundation (Orangewood), the leading provider of transition-aged youth (ages 16-25) services in Orange County, was ranked for the second year in a row as a Top Workplace by the Orange County Business Journal. The county-wide survey and awards program identifies and honors the best places to work in Orange County, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

“Being among Orange County’s Top Workplaces is more than just a listing, it reflects a culture that's strong internally and shows up in how we serve our community,” said Chris Simonsen, CEO of Orangewood Foundation. “In order to provide the lifechanging support that Orange County’s teens and young adults need, we need an equally strong workforce behind them.”

The criteria to be considered as part of the Orange County Business Journal’s Top Workplaces is highly contingent on employee satisfaction. Eighty percent of the survey weighting is based on employee experience while the remaining 20% covers the employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. Notable survey findings included that 94% of employees thought highly of the Core Employee Experience and the firm’s practices of supporting Diversity and Inclusion.

Despite spanning 16 programs and various departments, Orangewood's 130 employees are united by a single mission: delivering the best possible outcomes for teens and young adults in need. That shared purpose is what defines its culture.

Orangewood is the only organization in Orange County that provides comprehensive wrap-around services for vulnerable teens and young adults, spanning housing, life skills & employment, education, and basic needs and support. To date, Orangewood has provided more than 12,700 hot meals, secured housing for over 290 young adults, and awarded more than 270 scholarships. Looking ahead to 2030, Orangewood plans to build on this progress by increasing housing capacity, expanding partnerships, and further developing its workforce.

The foundation cares for its staff as much as it does for the teens and young adults it serves, and that commitment shows up in concrete ways. The nonprofit expanded benefits and advocated for equitable compensation. It has also invested in employee well-being, offering training in psychological safety, inclusive leadership and social agility, along with access to mental health resources like Headspace. Even staff meetings have been reimagined to reflect the organization's core values of inclusion and emotional intelligence, reinforcing a culture where employees feel seen, heard and supported.

One employee shared this comment about their experience, “Orangewood Foundation truly believes in the mission and vision statement of the organization. They apply this not only to the individuals served, but to employees as well.”

Want to learn more about working at Orangewood? Visit: https://orangewoodfoundation.org.

About Orangewood Foundation

Orangewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We provide innovative services that uplift and empower young people who face challenges across Orange County and beyond. We are working towards a future where every young person thrives. For more information about Orangewood Foundation’s work or to get involved, please visit: www.orangewoodfoundation.org.

Contact:

Holly Jenvey

347 781-1512

holly@ideahall.com

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