Deadline Alert: Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 27, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis Inc. (“Zoetis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZTS) securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ZOETIS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 5, 2025, Zoetis released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting weakened demand trends within its Companion Animal portfolio.

On this news, Zoetis’ stock price fell $5.69, or 3.8%, to close at $146.12 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 4, 2025, Zoetis released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing slowed growth across its key Companion Animal franchises and disclosing continued weakness in sales of its canine pain treatment, Librela, and increased competitive pressure in dermatology and parasiticides. The Company also lowered its full year sales outlook.

On this news, Zoetis’ stock price fell $19.89, or 13.8%, to close at $124.46 per share on November 4, 2025.

Then, on May 7, 2026, Zoetis released its first quarter 2026 financial results, reporting slowing overall revenue growth, declining Companion Animal sales performance, and worsening results across its key dermatology and parasiticides franchises, stating that “competition intensified across key pet care categories, including dermatology and parasiticides,” that “pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity,” and that “these new entrants have not yet translated into overall market expansion.”

The Company also explained that “price has played a larger role in the decision process,” that “[s]hare loss is being amplified by a derm market with declining patient volume in the clinic,” and that contraction in the parasiticides market was negatively impacting prescription volumes and compliance. In addition, the Company admitted that it was operating in “a more price sensitive and competitive environment” and further reduced its 2026 growth outlook based on continuing competitive and operating pressures.

On this news, Zoetis’ stock price fell $23.91, or 21.5%, to close at $87.31 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) veterinarian prescription growth and adoption of Zoetis’ Librela, a canine pain treatment, were sharply weakening as clinicians became more cautious following FDA safety warnings concerning serious neurological complications in dogs; (2) Zoetis’ Simparica Trio was losing significant market share to a lower priced competing canine parasiticide with broader indicated use in a slowing overall market; and (3) Zoetis’ dermatology products, Apoquel and Cytopoint, were losing substantial market share to a newly launched competing canine treatment; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.