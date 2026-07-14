Howard Community College Surpasses Fundraising Goal for Seventh Straight Year

COLUMBIA, MD, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Howard Community College Educational Foundation (HCCEF) raised more than $3.8 million in the last fiscal year to support student scholarships and support systems, HCC President Daria J. Willis today announced.

The total exceeded the foundation’s $3 million annual goal by 30% and pushed the HCCEF past $27 million raised over the past decade, sustaining a level of community investment that has reshaped access and opportunity across Howard County.

“This achievement reflects the steadfast commitment of our foundation board members, donors, alumni, corporate partners, and community advocates who believe in what our students can accomplish,” said Willis. “Surpassing our goal by 30% is a clear statement of confidence in the mission and future of Howard Community College. These contributions directly support scholarships, workforce programs, and the student services that remove barriers and open doors for thousands of learners. I am grateful to the HCCEF board, our development team, and every donor who seeks to meet students where they dream.”

Highlights for the year include a $1.4 million gift from philanthropists Thomas Clement and Wonsook Kim, building on their historic $2.5 million commitment the prior year for a nearly $4 million investment in the college. The foundation also generated more than $380,000 through signature events and increased unrestricted giving to over $80,000, its highest level on record, providing HCC with flexibility to respond to emerging student needs.

“Our community continues to show up for our students in remarkable ways,” said HCC Educational Foundation Board Chair Boyd K. Rutherford. “Every gift reduces real burdens on students about how they will afford tuition, how they will secure learning materials, how they can afford healthy food, or invest in personal wellness. All contributions are an investment in our students’ confidence in and efforts to achieve their academic objectives. We are deeply grateful for the trust our donors place in this institution and our foundation.”

The total marks the end of an era for outgoing executive director Anne B. Johnson, who retires after a 20-year career at the college, including the last three as executive director of the foundation.

“It has been the honor of my career to help build this foundation into what it is today,” Johnson said. “When I look at a decade of giving that now exceeds $27 million, I see the student who finished a degree because a scholarship closed the gap, the family that kept food on the table, and the veteran who found a path forward. Our donors made those stories possible, and I leave knowing this work is in strong hands and pointed toward an even brighter future.”

Johnson will be replaced by Cheryl Balchunas, who aims to evolve the college’s major-gift model and revitalize fundraising events and campus showcases for prospective donors.

“I am stepping into this role with deep gratitude for the foundation that Dr. Willis, Anne, and so many others in this community have helped to build,” Balchunas said. “Surpassing our goal by 30% in a single year tells me Howard County believes in what our students can become. My focus now is to honor that trust, grow these partnerships, and ensure every gift reaches the learners who need it most. The best chapters of this foundation remain ahead of us.”

Since December 2021, the college has raised more than $16 million for academic scholarships, food provision, athletic support, student health and wellness services, study abroad and service learning, and other initiatives.

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ABOUT HCC Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. The college has been recognized as one of the nation’s top community colleges in two leading 2025–2026 rankings, named the #1 Community College in Maryland and the #1 Community College in the Baltimore Area by Niche, and ranked #32 nationally by WalletHub in its annual Best & Worst Community Colleges study.











ABOUT HCCEF



The Howard Community College Educational Foundation (HCCEF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides funds to support scholarships and programs that benefit students at Howard Community College. Established in 1978, the HCCEF's mission is to improve lives and create opportunities by funding pathways to student success.

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