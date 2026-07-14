Distributed Energy Resources Require New Forms of Collaboration Across the Energy Industry, Says Emily Sanford Fisher

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilities, regulators, developers, and technology companies are facing a common challenge: how to meet rapidly rising electricity demand while major transmission and grid expansion projects can take years to complete.

During GridMatch: A DER Mixer, held in Brooklyn as part of Tech Week NYC, industry leaders explored how distributed energy resources (DERs) can help bridge that gap while supporting a more flexible and resilient electric grid. Among the event’s anchors was energy strategist Emily Sanford Fisher , who discussed the role of collaboration in advancing these technologies.

Unlike traditional electricity infrastructure, distributed energy resources (DERs) involve a much broader network of participants.

DERs are smaller-scale energy technologies, including battery storage, rooftop solar, microgrids, fuel cells, and demand response programs, that operate closer to where electricity is used.

Because these resources must work alongside the traditional electric grid, utilities, developers, technology providers, regulators, investors, and customers all play a role in determining how and where they are deployed.

“The electric grid has always depended on coordination to keep the system reliable,” Sanford Fisher said. “Today, that coordination extends across a much broader energy ecosystem, including DERs and others working on the distribution level. Bringing together different perspectives helps create solutions that strengthen reliability, support innovation, and prepare the grid for future demand.”

The need for that collaboration is becoming more apparent as commercial electricity demand accelerates in states with large concentrations of data centers. Between 2019 and 2025, commercial electricity sales in Virginia increased by nearly 30 million megawatt-hours (MWh), largely due to the state’s growing number of data centers.

According to the Pew Research Center, Virginia currently has 398 operating data centers and another 287 planned or under construction, giving it a total of 685 facilities. Texas ranks second with 466 total data centers, followed by California with 331. “And, New York is no stranger to the need for new resources and options to meet demand and reduce emissions,” said Sanford Fisher. “Coordination between utilities and distributed options will be essential for New York City to meet its clean energy and climate goals, particularly as it looks to reduce emissions from buildings.”

Distributed energy resources have become a central part of the conversation as utilities, regulators, developers, and technology companies look for ways to support rising electricity demand while strengthening grid reliability.

“Instead of relying entirely on electricity generated at centralized power plants and delivered over long transmission lines, distributed energy resources allow homes, businesses, communities, and industrial facilities to generate, store, manage, or reduce their own electricity use,” Sanford

Fisher explained. “But, moving beyond these traditional, customer-specific benefits of DERs,” she continued, “they also can complement more traditional grid investments to address broader system needs. This is crucial at a time when it is increasingly challenging to site and permit new generation and new transmission lines.”

Successfully deploying distributed energy resources requires coordination across the energy sector. Utilities, regulators, technology companies, project developers, equipment manufacturers, software providers, investors, and customers all play a role in planning, deploying, and operating these systems.

“Working together, instead of pitting these investments alternatives to grid investments, allows stakeholders to identify practical solutions, coordinate investments, and support long-term grid performance . We’re already seeing utilities start to integrate DERs into their planning and working constructively with tech companies and customers. We need more of this!” said Sanford Fisher.

About Emily Sanford Fisher

Emily Sanford Fisher is the founder of Enodia Energy, where she advises utilities, regulators, industry groups, and nonprofits on electricity markets, transmission policy, grid modernization, and long-term energy strategy. She previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at the Smart Electric Power Alliance and as Executive Vice President, Clean Energy, and General Counsel at the Edison Electric Institute .