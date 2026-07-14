PSB Insights Releases Breakthrough Brand Intelligence

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most valuable consumer insights are the ones brands don’t ask for—the organic, unprompted stories, connections, and reactions consumers offer when brands aren’t in the room listening. That’s why, over the past year, a passionate team of researchers at PSB took a blank canvas and built an insights tool to transform how brands understand themselves.

Breakthrough Brand Intelligence home page

Today, PSB Insights, a global market research agency, is releasing Breakthrough Brand Intelligence (BBI), a strategic intelligence approach that decodes brands as they exist in consumers’ minds. BBI uniquely pulls from millions of unstructured audience signals online, presenting an unvarnished, real-time portrait of brands and the levers they can pull to break through markets and dislodge competitors.

Marketers are only hearing half the story

The world doesn’t need another brand tracker comparing yesterday’s metrics against brand-dictated parameters. And while synthetic audiences have generated significant buzz for their ability to deliver rapid results, they’re based on stale personas that lack the authentic, yet messy, truths that make us human.

CEO Christoper Frank, who built consumer analytics practices at American Express and Microsoft, says: “The future of research is unstructured data. Marketers’ current toolkits will be obsolete in less than two years. We built BBI because the disruptors that act based on real consumer voices are the brands that win. Because generating decision-grade insights shouldn’t be a costly function, but an indispensable capability that writes marketing playbooks and powers real outcomes.”

Like a weather app for your brand, BBI draws from an enormous volume of organic, regularly-updated information, delivering practical metrics that demystify consumer choices.

Transforming chaos into confidence

BBI triangulates consumer perceptions with brand and competitor messages to reveal the holistic view that brands have been missing, and that only powerful AI analytics can provide. On the surface, the result is a composite BBI score derived from three key categories. But these aren’t just hollow metrics. BBI examines each factor on a regular pulse, over time, and relative to competitors, allowing brands to:

Pinpoint the mental Hooks marketers can tug on

Gauge the Friction standing in the way

Decipher consumer Preference in the moments that matter

Over three million lines of unstructured data, processed through 15 proprietary AI filters, and coded into 60 attributes expose the situational, rational, and emotional levers behind each score. Marketers can use these insights to connect campaigns to potent emotions, streamline customer journeys to overcome friction, and invest resources into unexpected drivers of growth.

Heather Maldonado, Vice President, Advanced Analytics adds: “Brands are built in nuance, in the emotions people express, the barriers they run into, the situations that shape their choices, and the stories they tell when no one is forcing them into a survey grid. BBI uses AI to make that complexity measurable. It helps us move beyond whether people feel positively or negatively about a brand and toward a much richer understanding of what is actually driving perception, relevance, and choice.”

Scalable insights for smarter decisions

BBI operates as a subscription service with free and paid tiers. Users log in to a personalized dashboard, where they follow and compare brands with monthly rankings, visual brand maps, and downloadable reports. While all users can access monthly brand scores, paid-tier subscribers unlock expanded competitive analysis and custom explorations with PSB’s brand research experts.

About PSB Insights

PSB Insights is a global market research agency of decision experts who decode consumer choice to help ambitious brands win. We create unfair advantages for clients by extracting strategy-defining surprises from unfiltered stories and messy consumer truths.

Press Inquiries

Colleen McCauley

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Cmccauley [at] psbinsights.com

https://www.psbinsights.com

610-613-4754