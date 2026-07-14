QCI Reports Strong Mid-Year Momentum; With Demand for Agentic Solutions Driving a 50% Annual Growth Rate

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the leader in unified real-time intelligence for gaming and hospitality, today announced strong first-half 2026 momentum, with a growth rate of over 50% following a record 2025 with strong international expansion.

The continued growth reflects increasing demand for QCI's Unified Intelligence Platform as resort operators move beyond fragmented systems, traditional analytics, and disconnected data architectures toward a single intelligence platform that supports enterprise-wide decision-making, natural language operations, and emerging agentic AI.

"Agentic operations do not emerge from AI alone. They emerge from unified data," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. "Resort operators are looking to capitalize on generative and agentic AI, which fundamentally requires a single unified business system spanning hospitality, marketing, loyalty, and gaming operations. The momentum we're seeing reflects a fundamental shift in how the industry is modernizing resort operations."

According to QCI, key first-half achievements include:

Deployed QCI Jarvis across internal operations, using agentic AI to accelerate product development, customer support, and enterprise execution.

Grew at 50% compound rate following a strong 2025.

Advanced the VizExplorer customer transition and platform unification less than one year after the acquisition.

Expanded private AI capabilities supporting tribal knowledge sovereignty.

Accelerated deployment of MCP-enabled intelligence agents and natural language operations across gaming and hospitality.



"The gaming industry is entering a new phase where competitive advantage will come from unified operational intelligence rather than disconnected point solutions," said Buddy Frank, gaming industry veteran and advisor. "Organizations that establish a real-time systems foundation today will be best positioned to capitalize on agentic AI and the next generation of resort operations."

"The dream in a single unified resort casino's system is made possible by these incredible agentic tools," said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. "In a unified platform operators can allow AI to revolutionize how a casino resort is operated." Cardno added, "At QCI we have transformed the business using the unified systems approach. The results are just remarkable."

With strong momentum entering the second half of 2026, QCI plans to continue expanding its Unified Business Platform and agentic ecosystem, helping operators build more connected, AI driven, resort enterprises that can benefit today from the AI business revolution.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.