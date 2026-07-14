Veteran Trial Lawyer Frank Harris Cole Jr. Brings Four Decades of Litigation Experience to UWWM Mediation Panel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group recently welcomed veteran trial attorney Frank Harris Cole Jr. to its panel of mediators, adding 40 more years of experience representing clients in complex civil litigation throughout Florida.





A longtime partner with one of Florida's leading defense firms, Mr. Cole has built a distinguished career handling high-exposure disputes involving insurance coverage, first-party and third-party automobile claims, trucking and transportation litigation, maritime matters, premises liability, product liability and other complex civil cases in both state and federal courts.

Mr. Cole's experience extends well beyond the courtroom. Before beginning his legal career, he worked in the marine transportation industry, delivering heavy construction equipment throughout the Eastern Seaboard, the Bahamas and the Gulf of Mexico. That firsthand experience gives him a practical understanding of the industries involved in many of the disputes he now helps resolve. He also holds a U.S. Coast Guard captain's license.

Throughout his legal career, Mr. Cole represented major automobile insurance carriers as well as businesses and individuals in a broad range of high-exposure matters. His work included extensive first-party and third-party automobile litigation, insurance coverage disputes, catastrophic injury cases, trucking liability, construction-related claims and maritime litigation. He also developed significant experience in Coverage B/Employers Liability matters arising from catastrophic workplace accidents.

Mr. Cole earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University and his Juris Doctor from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He is admitted to practice before The Florida Bar and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Middle and Southern Districts of Florida. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the American Bar Association, The Florida Bar, the Jacksonville Bar Association, the Jacksonville Association of Defense Counsel, the Jacksonville Claims Association and the Southeastern Admiralty Law Institute.

Mr. Cole will mediate cases throughout Florida, with an emphasis on insurance, transportation, maritime, construction and other complex civil disputes. For more information or to schedule a mediation with Frank Harris Cole Jr., visit www.uww-adr.com or call his case manager, Suzy Van Doorn, at 800-264-2622.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group

Founded in 1988, Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized dispute resolution firm providing mediation, arbitration, special masters and related services throughout Florida, Alabama and nationwide. Members of the UWWM panel have mediated more than 400,000 disputes and are known for resolving complex commercial, insurance, construction, healthcare, employment and other civil matters.