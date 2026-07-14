Brookaire Brings Same-Day Commercial Air Filter Delivery to Dozens of Cities Across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest from Three Strategically Positioned Distribution Centers

FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The commercial HVAC supply chain has a geography problem. Most air filter distributors ship from a single warehouse. Lead times stretch across days. Contractors in cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, or Rochester wait for stock that a nearby supplier could deliver the same morning. In an industry where a delayed delivery means a technician stands idle on a job site, location is not a minor operational detail. It is the difference between a completed job and a rescheduled one.

Brookaire, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey air filter manufacturer and distributor, founded in 1974, built its distribution network to solve that problem at a regional level. Three strategically positioned distribution centers now cover 11 states and dozens of major cities with same-day and scheduled job-site delivery, job tagging, real-time delivery tracking, and 48-hour custom filter production. Every service is available at every location. No minimum order is required for any of them.

The full service area, delivery zones, and location details are available at Brookaire's air filter locations page.

BUILDING A THREE-LOCATION NETWORK THAT MATCHES WHERE THE WORK HAPPENS

Brookaire's distribution strategy is based on a straightforward premise: the closer a supplier is to a job site, the faster it can respond when a contractor needs filters on short notice, a facility manager needs a non-standard size in 48 hours, or a hospital maintenance team needs a same-day delivery before a scheduled inspection.

Each distribution center is positioned to cover a dense commercial corridor. New Jersey covers the Northeast, including New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Pennsylvania covers the Mid-Atlantic, including Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, DC. Minnesota covers the Upper Midwest, including Wisconsin. Together, the three locations cover every major commercial market from Providence to Minneapolis.

The service does not change between locations. A mechanical contractor in Newark gets the same 30-minute delivery window, the same free job tagging, and the same real-time SMS and email tracking as a facility manager in Philadelphia or a data center operator in Minneapolis. Enterprise-level supply chain infrastructure is not a premium tier at Brookaire. It is the standard offering at every distribution point. The full breakdown of each location and what it serves is at airfilters.brookaire.com/locations.

NEW JERSEY: THE NORTHEAST CORRIDOR HUB

Brookaire's headquarters at 17-02 Nevins Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, is the operational core of the company's Northeast coverage. From this location, Brookaire serves the highest-density commercial HVAC market in the United States.

New Jersey itself is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing state in the country, home to 14 of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies and more than 400 biotechnology operations. Merck's Rahway campus, Bayer's Whippany facility, and Janssen's Titusville and Raritan operations all require sustained HEPA and MERV 13 filter supply for cleanrooms, production areas, and formulation suites. Contractors and facility managers ordering commercial air filters in New Jersey receive same-day delivery for orders placed by 11 AM and scheduled delivery with a 30-minute window Monday through Friday.

The New Jersey cities Brookaire serves include Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Trenton, Atlantic City, Hoboken, Camden, Bayonne, East Orange, Clifton, Passaic, Union City, New Brunswick, Linden, Perth Amboy, Plainfield, Woodbridge, and Hackensack, along with all 21 New Jersey counties.

Air quality data, filtration guides, and MERV filter selection resources specific to New Jersey are available at airfilters.brookaire.com/new-jersey.

NEW YORK: SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS THE HUDSON

Brookaire's headquarters is located in Fair Lawn, NJ, approximately 16 miles from Newark, providing convenient access to businesses throughout the Newark metropolitan area. Zone 1 same-day delivery covers New York City. Orders placed by 11 AM reach job sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island within 4 hours. Scheduled delivery offers a 30-minute window. Weekend and after-hours delivery is available.

New York City's commercial air quality context makes this proximity operationally significant. On June 7, 2023, Canadian wildfire smoke pushed New York City's Air Quality Index to 484, the highest level ever recorded in the city and the worst air quality of any major city in the world on that date. In many New York City metro area commercial buildings, MERV 13 is the commonly recommended baseline for improved indoor air quality, subject to HVAC system capacity and applicable codes. Healthcare facilities at NYU Langone, Mount Sinai, NewYork-Presbyterian, and Memorial Sloan Kettering require HEPA supply year-round. Local Law 97, New York City's building emissions law, is driving a rapid HVAC upgrade cycle across buildings over 25,000 square feet that directly affects filter specification decisions.

Contractors and facility managers ordering HVAC air filters in New York are served from Brookaire's New Jersey locations, with same-day access to all five boroughs and scheduled delivery across Westchester County, Long Island, and upstate New York cities, including Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, and Syracuse.

CONNECTICUT, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, AND RHODE ISLAND

From Fair Lawn, Brookaire's same-day and scheduled delivery network extends into New England and the Mid-Atlantic beyond New Jersey and New York.

Connecticut cities served include Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Norwalk, and Danbury. The I-95 corridor through Connecticut is densely populated with commercial buildings, healthcare systems, and financial services firms, where sustained MERV 13 filtration is commonly recommended based on occupancy and HVAC system design. The American Lung Association's 2024 State of the Air report assigned failing grades to multiple Connecticut counties for ozone. Stamford's financial district and Bridgeport's commercial corridor are among the highest-volume filter markets in the state.

Maryland coverage includes Baltimore, Columbia, Germantown, Frederick, Waldorf, Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring. Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Hospital system, the University of Maryland Medical Center, and a dense concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology operations along the I-270 corridor create sustained demand for HEPA and MERV 13 supply. Contractors sourcing HVAC air filters in Maryland are served from the Fair Lawn headquarters with scheduled delivery Monday through Friday and same-day availability in priority zones.

Massachusetts coverage includes Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Cambridge, Lowell, Brockton, and Quincy. Boston's hospital district along the Longwood Medical Area, which includes Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, represents one of the highest concentrations of HEPA-requiring facilities outside of New York and New Jersey.

Rhode Island coverage includes Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, and East Providence.

PENNSYLVANIA: THE MID-ATLANTIC DISTRIBUTION HUB

Brookaire's Pennsylvania distribution center at 581 Manchester Ct, York, PA 17408 serves all of Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, DC. From York, the company reaches the Philadelphia metro, the Pittsburgh corridor, and all points in between, plus the Northern Virginia technology sector and the Washington, DC government and contractor market.

Philadelphia County received a failing grade for ozone in the American Lung Association's 2024 State of the Air report. The Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro ranked 35th most polluted in the country. Pittsburgh's river valley geography creates a natural pollution concentration zone despite significant air quality improvements over the past two decades.

Contractors and facility managers ordering commercial air filters in Pennsylvania are served from York with Zone 2 scheduled delivery at $95 and a 1-hour delivery window Monday through Friday. Same-day delivery is $150. Coverage includes Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Reading, Erie, Scranton, Bethlehem, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Wilkes-Barre, Easton, Lebanon, Chester, and Norristown. Philadelphia's hospital networks, including Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health, Temple University Health, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, have a high demand for HEPA and MERV 13 supply across dozens of locations.

Full Pennsylvania coverage, city-level delivery details, and filtration resources are available at airfilters.brookaire.com/pennsylvania.

VIRGINIA AND WASHINGTON DC: GOVERNMENT AND TECHNOLOGY CORRIDOR

From York, Brookaire serves Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. Northern Virginia's technology corridor, anchored by Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Ashburn, houses the largest concentration of data centers in the world. Ashburn alone hosts more data center square footage than most US cities. Data centers often use MERV 13 or higher filtration, and some highly sensitive environments may use HEPA, where very fine particulate control is required.

Contractors and facility teams ordering commercial air filters in Virginia are served from York with coverage across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Alexandria, Fairfax, Ashburn, and Reston. Commercial air filter delivery in Washington, DC covers federal facilities, government contractors, and the city's healthcare institutions from the same York distribution point.

Delaware coverage from the York location includes Wilmington, Dover, Newark, and Middletown.

MINNESOTA: THE MIDWEST DISTRIBUTION HUB

Brookaire's Minnesota distribution center at 8095 215th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044 sits 25 miles south of Minneapolis and serves the Twin Cities metro, along with Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Saint Cloud, and communities throughout Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued 52 air quality alert days in 2023, of which 16 were caused by wildfire smoke, with 9 reaching the red category classified as unhealthy for the general population. In 2021, wildfire smoke pushed Minnesota's AQI above 200 for the first time in recorded history. The American Lung Association's 2025 State of the Air report gave the Twin Cities a failing grade for ozone, ranking the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro 48th worst among 228 measured metros.

Contractors and facility managers ordering commercial air filters in Minnesota receive Zone 3 scheduled delivery at $125 with a 1-hour window Monday through Friday. Cities served include Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Saint Cloud, Edina, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Eagan, Burnsville, Woodbury, Brooklyn Park, and Lakeville, along with Wisconsin markets.

Mayo Clinic's operations in Rochester represent one of the highest concentrations of HEPA-requiring environments outside of major coastal cities. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and 3M maintain facilities in the Twin Cities requiring cleanroom-grade filtration. General Mills, Cargill, and Land O'Lakes operate food processing facilities where contamination prevention and odor control drive filter specifications.

Filtration resources, air quality data, and city coverage for Minnesota are at airfilters.brookaire.com/minnesota.

THE SERVICE STACK EVERY LOCATION DELIVERS

Scheduled Job-Site Delivery: Brookaire delivers directly to job sites. Zone 1 in northeastern New Jersey and the New York City metro offers a 30-minute delivery window. Zones 2 and 3 offer 1-hour windows Monday through Friday. Same-day delivery is available in Zone 1 for orders placed by 11 AM. Weekends and after-hours delivery are available across all zones. Full delivery pricing and zone maps are at brookaire.com/scheduled-job-site-delivery.

Job Tagging: Every order ships pre-labeled by job name, building, floor, or room at no additional charge. Each carton shows the job name, shipping address, sales order number, carton ID, and full contents list. The service is free on every order, regardless of size. Full details at brookaire.com/Job-tagging.

Real-Time Tracking: SMS and email tracking alerts run from pickup to proof of delivery. A live map shows the driver's location and real-time estimated arrival time. Proof of delivery is captured automatically.

Customer Portal: Brookaire's customer portal allows contractors and facility managers to save filter lists by job site, manage multiple locations from a single login, reorder recurring filter needs in a few clicks, and track all active deliveries simultaneously.

Custom Filters in 48 Hours: Brookaire manufactures custom pleated filters in any size with a 48-hour production turnaround and no minimum order. Details at brookaire.com/custom-air-filters.

Filter Disposal: Brookaire offers scheduled pickup for used air filters. Full information at brookaire.com/air-filter-disposal.

WHAT CUSTOMERS SAY

"I have been using Brookaire's online portal and find it very helpful to manage my accounts' filter and belt orders. They provide great pricing and great service." -- Service Manager, Large Mechanical Contractor, Minnesota

"My order was followed up with a phone call from the team and then delivered to my front door. Excellent." -- Facility Manager, Hotel Property

"Ordering online is easy and quick. The saved jobs feature adds filters to the cart a lot faster and keeps everything organized." -- Service Coordinator, Mechanical Contractor, Rochester, MN

"Great customer service, quick turnaround. I like the portal where I can pick the filters myself." -- Facilities Manager, Data Center

"High-quality products, easy-to-use website, and on-time deliveries." -- HVAC Mechanical Services Company

WHY THE GEOGRAPHY OF AIR FILTER SUPPLY MATTERS NOW

Commercial demand for HVAC services is growing at more than 7 percent annually from 2023 to 2030, the fastest growth rate on record, according to the US Department of Energy. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics must increase 15 percent to meet growing demand. Contractors are managing more projects with the same or fewer technicians.

In that environment, supply chain proximity is a competitive advantage for contractors and a service standard that facility managers are beginning to demand. A supplier 300 miles away cannot offer a 30-minute delivery window. It cannot deliver the same morning a facility manager discovers a non-standard filter size. It cannot pick up used filters on the same route that dropped off new ones.

Brookaire's three-location model is built around the recognition that commercial HVAC supply works best when the supplier is close enough to respond to real-world operational timelines, not shipping timelines. The company's complete location information, delivery zone maps, and city coverage details are available at airfilters.brookaire.com/locations.

INDUSTRIES SERVED ACROSS ALL THREE LOCATIONS

Healthcare and Hospitals: Hospital networks throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: New Jersey's I-287 and I-95 pharmaceutical corridors, Pennsylvania's Route 202 life sciences corridor, and Minnesota's bioscience sector.

Data Centers: Northern Virginia's Ashburn data center corridor, New York City's AI infrastructure investment, New Jersey's Newark and Secaucus data center zone, and Minnesota's Twin Cities data center expansion.

K-12 and Higher Education: School districts and universities throughout all 11 states in the service territory.

Commercial Office Buildings: Class A towers in Manhattan, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Washington DC, Minneapolis, and all major metro areas in the service territory.

Food Processing and Manufacturing: Agricultural processors in Minnesota, food import and processing facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and food manufacturing corridors throughout the region.

Hospitality: Hotel networks and convention centers across the three-location service territory.

Industrial and Manufacturing: 3M in Minnesota, chemical manufacturing in New Jersey, and manufacturing in Pennsylvania's York-Lancaster-Allentown corridor.

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers in Fair Lawn, NJ, York, PA, and Lakeville, MN. Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line, all from 100 percent US-sourced materials. Services include scheduled job-site delivery, job tagging, real-time tracking, a customer portal for multi-site account management, 48-hour custom filter production, and filter disposal pickup.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across healthcare, pharmaceutical, data center, education, commercial, food processing, hospitality, and industrial sectors across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington, DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

All locations and service areas: airfilters.brookaire.com/locations Main site locations page: brookaire.com/locations, New York: airfilters.brookaire.com/new-york, Pennsylvania: airfilters.brookaire.com/pennsylvania, Minnesota: airfilters.brookaire.com/minnesota, Scheduled delivery: brookaire.com/scheduled-job-site-delivery, Job tagging: brookaire.com/Job-tagging, Custom filters: brookaire.com/custom-air-filters, Filter disposal: brookaire.com/air-filter-disposal, Resources and blog: airfilters.brookaire.com/blog

Media Contact: Lynne Laake, Marketing Director, Brookaire Corporation, lynne.laake@brookaire.com, (973) 473-7527, brookaire.com/locations

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brookaire-company/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brookaire/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookaire/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChSapJieifNddxqEyqj1ESQ

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