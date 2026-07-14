TxFlow L1 Introduces Probly, Marking the Next Stage of Its Multi-Application Ecosystem with Prediction Markets





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TxFlow L1 , the Layer 1 blockchain powering a multi-application onchain financial ecosystem built around its TIP Liquidity Standards, today announced its second Channel: Probly , the first prediction-market application built on TxFlow Improvement Protocol 3 (TIP3).

Following TxFlow DEX —the blockchain’s first application and a central limit order book (CLOB) decentralized exchange for perpetual trading, Probly expands the TxFlow L1 ecosystem into real-time prediction markets. At launch, the platform offers 172 live markets covering more than 7,000 events, including continuously rolling markets with durations as short as five minutes, backed by fully onchain settlement and TxFlow L1’s shared financial infrastructure. The launch marks the next stage in TxFlow L1’s expansion from a network anchored by a flagship onchain exchange into a multi-application financial ecosystem.

TxFlow L1 was designed around a different structure. Through its TxFlow Improvement Protocol standards and Channel architecture, financial applications can operate on the same purpose-built network while connecting to shared execution and settlement infrastructure. Probly extends the ecosystem into prediction markets as the second.

TIP3(TxFlow Improvement Protocol 3) makes prediction markets native to TxFlow L1

TxFlow Improvement Protocol, or TIP, is the standards framework that defines how financial products are built and connected on TxFlow L1.

Within the framework, TIP1 supports spot markets, TIP2 supports derivatives and TIP3 establishes the standard for prediction-market Channels. TIPn remains open for future products, including real-world assets, structured products and financial instruments that have not yet been developed onchain.







TIP3 defines how prediction-market applications connect to TxFlow L1’s execution, settlement and Shared Liquidity Layer. Rather than operating through an independent infrastructure stack, a TIP3 Channel can build on the same financial foundation supporting the wider TxFlow L1 ecosystem. Its architecture uses DAG-based parallel execution and a multi-threaded processing pipeline, enabling non-conflicting transactions to be processed simultaneously. Market activity and settlement records are executed onchain, providing an open and verifiable system. Probly therefore settles directly on TxFlow L1 instead of relying on a shared general-purpose network or a centralized offchain ledger.

Markets are resolved through designated oracle sources. Automatically resolved price-source markets can settle immediately, while manually adjudicated markets are expected to settle within 24 to 72 hours. Following resolution, eligible settlement amounts are credited automatically in USDC without a separate claim step.

This creates a direct infrastructure advantage for Probly: fully onchain settlement and native connectivity to the broader TxFlow L1 ecosystem.

Probly brings real-time probability signals to TxFlow TIP3

Probly comes from “probably”, the word we use when the future is still open. Inspired by P(A), the notation for the probability of an event, Probly turns individual perspectives into a live collective signal: before it happens. At launch, Probly features 172 live event pages across 15 categories, including politics, sports, crypto, finance, geopolitical events. Discovery tools help users explore trending, highly active, fast-moving and soon-to-conclude events, while lightweight polls offer a simple way to engage with topics attracting attention.





Probly also introduces continuously refreshed five-minute, 15-minute, one-hour and four-hour experiences covering BTC, ETH, SOL and XRP price movements. Each page includes live data, a real-time countdown and automatically refreshed rounds, helping users follow changing expectations as events unfold. The platform combines fully onchain infrastructure with a clear, accessible interface designed for both new and experienced users. Probly presents real-time information, probability changes and event timelines in one streamlined experience. Users can access Probly through an email-based embedded wallet without managing a seed phrase, or connect compatible wallets including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Phantom and Uniswap Wallet.

A consolidated account interface provides a clear view of activity, history and ongoing event engagement. Combined with TxFlow L1’s transparent onchain infrastructure and automated resolution process, these features reduce friction from access through completion.

A different infrastructure approach to prediction markets

Probly enters a prediction-market category shaped by platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi, but is built on a different infrastructure model. Probly operates and settles directly on TxFlow L1, a Layer 1 designed for onchain financial applications, bringing real-time probability signals, verifiable onchain records and automatic USDC settlement into one financial stack. Probly extends the same architecture into prediction markets through TIP3.

About Probly

Probly is a prediction market built on TxFlow L1 through TxFlow Improvement Protocol 3 (TIP3). It turns views about future events into continuously updated market signals across sports, crypto, economics, news, culture, weather and other real-world categories.

Probly combines real-time markets, broad event coverage, fully onchain settlement and self-custodied USDC infrastructure. Its mission is to make collective expectations more immediate, transparent and useful by converting uncertainty into a price.

Before It Happens.

About TxFlow L1

TxFlow L1 is a high-performance blockchain built for on-chain financial infrastructure, organized around TIP Liquidity Standards that define how financial products are built, composed, and settled on-chain. TxFlow DEX is the first Channel on TxFlow L1, a CLOB orderbook DEX for perpetual trading, processing over 250,000 TPS with one-block finality. Through its TxFlow Improvement Protocol standards and Channel architecture, TxFlow enables spot markets, derivatives, prediction markets and future financial products to operate on the same chain while connecting to shared execution and settlement infrastructure where all finance happens. TxFlow L1 is building an open, composable and community-owned financial ecosystem in which each new application can strengthen the infrastructure available to those that follow.



Media contact

Gelsey Birkett

Head of PR

Gelsey_Birkett@txflow.com

Important notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to access or participate in any financial, event-based or prediction-market product.

Probly is available only to eligible users in jurisdictions where access is permitted under applicable law. Product availability, market coverage and functionality may vary by jurisdiction and are subject to applicable terms, eligibility requirements and geographic restrictions.

Participation in prediction markets involves risk, including the possible loss of funds. Market prices reflect participant expectations at a particular time and do not guarantee any outcome. Nothing in this release constitutes financial, investment, trading, legal, tax or any other advice.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0b99820-4d62-415f-84a5-d1faadd86966

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ccce3e2-6a3c-4605-b8e2-ec4e57407a5a

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