Menlo Park, California , July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



One name now replaces the wallet address, the trader profile, and the AI agent — HoodDomains brings on-chain identity, x402 payments, and autonomous agents together under a single .hood domain.

HoodDomains, the naming protocol built for Robinhood Chain, has officially launched .hood domains permanent, self-custodied on-chain identities designed to replace the 42-character wallet address with something a human can actually read, remember, and act through.

Where earlier naming systems solved the readability problem, HoodDomains is aiming at something bigger: turning a name into a full identity stack. A single .hood domain doubles as a trader profile, an x402 payment endpoint, a home for AI agents, and — soon — a social handle across the Robinhood Chain ecosystem.

"A wallet address was never meant to be an identity," said a HoodDomains core team member. "It's a string of characters nobody remembers and nobody trusts on sight. We built .hood so that one name can carry your reputation, receive your payments, and run your agents — all without handing custody to anyone but you."

From ENS to .hood: Naming Grows Up

Web3 domains aren't new — protocols like ENS proved years ago that people would rather send funds to satoshi.eth than 0x71C7…9F2b. HoodDomains extends that same open, self-custodial naming standard to Robinhood Chain, but treats the name as more than a label. Every .hood domain is minted as an on-chain NFT with fully on-chain SVG artwork, meaning there's no off-chain server or IPFS pin that can quietly disappear. The name and everything it represents lives entirely on-chain, for as long as the chain does.

One Name, an Entire Ecosystem

The core idea behind HoodDomains is consolidation. Instead of juggling a wallet address for payments, a separate handle for social, and no clean way to identify an AI agent at all, a .hood name is designed to resolve all of it:

Trader Profiles — A .hood name surfaces on-chain track record, holdings, and reputation behind a human-readable identity, instead of an anonymous string.

— A .hood name surfaces on-chain track record, holdings, and reputation behind a human-readable identity, instead of an anonymous string. Embedded Wallet — Each domain ships with its own embedded wallet. The name isn't just a label pointing at an account — the name is the account.

— Each domain ships with its own embedded wallet. The name isn't just a label pointing at an account — the name is the account. AI Agents (OpenClaw & Hermes) — Domain holders can give their AI agents a name of their own. Agents operating under OpenClaw, the open agent framework, or Hermes, a personal per-domain agent, become discoverable and addressable — and can transact on their own via x402.

— Domain holders can give their AI agents a name of their own. Agents operating under OpenClaw, the open agent framework, or Hermes, a personal per-domain agent, become discoverable and addressable — and can transact on their own via x402. x402 Payments — Built on the x402 HTTP-402 payment standard, a .hood name becomes a live payment endpoint. People, APIs, and autonomous agents alike can settle in stablecoins in seconds, by name, with no shared wallet address required.

— Built on the x402 HTTP-402 payment standard, a .hood name becomes a live payment endpoint. People, APIs, and autonomous agents alike can settle in stablecoins in seconds, by name, with no shared wallet address required. Name-to-Name Communication — Domain holders can message any other wallet directly by its .hood name, with no phone number, email, or centralized server sitting in between.

— Domain holders can message any other wallet directly by its .hood name, with no phone number, email, or centralized server sitting in between. Hood Social App — A native social layer is in development where a .hood domain functions as a portable handle, feed, and following across the ecosystem.

— A native social layer is in development where a .hood domain functions as a portable handle, feed, and following across the ecosystem. Zero-Fee Marketplace — Names can be bought, sold, and traded fully on-chain with no platform fee, ever.

Pricing is length-based and paid in native ETH, starting at 0.012 ETH per year for four-plus character names, with discounts of up to roughly 44% for multi-year registration.

Built for an Agentic Future

Perhaps the most forward-looking piece of the protocol is what it does for autonomous agents. As AI agents increasingly need to hold funds, pay for API calls, and transact on behalf of their owners, HoodDomains gives them the same identity primitive humans get: a name. An agent running under a .hood domain can be found, addressed, and paid — and can pay others — through the same x402 rail that powers human-to-human payments on the network. HoodDomains describes this as training a domain's agent over time and, eventually, being able to sell that domain complete with its trader profile and agent performance intact.

Tokenomics and Revenue Share

The protocol's native token, $HD, launched as a fair launch on Noxa Fun with no presale, single-sided Uniswap V3 liquidity, and zero buy or sell tax — trading runs on the standard 1% Uniswap V3 fee tier only. Liquidity has been fully burned. Creator fees earned from trading are used to auto-buy and burn $HD, making total supply deflationary by design.

Once staking goes live, $HD holders will be able to stake for a share of protocol revenue across every income stream: 50% of domain mint revenue, 50% of marketplace activity, 30% of x402 payment volume, 30% of AI agent activity, and 20% of x402 facilitator revenue — each an independent share of its respective stream.

About HoodDomains

HoodDomains is the naming and identity protocol for Robinhood Chain. Every .hood domain is a fully on-chain, self-custodied NFT that unifies a wallet, a trader profile, a payment endpoint, and an AI agent under one human-readable name. HoodDomains integrates with Robinhood Chain, Uniswap, MetaMask, OpenSea, Coinbase, Chainlink, and Ethereum.

Website: https://www.hood.domains/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/hooddomains

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.







