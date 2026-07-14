Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Birth of One of World’s Rarest Species

Cleveland, Ohio, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo today announced the birth of an Amur leopard, the first birth of the species at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in its 144-year history and also the first Amur leopard born among Ohio zoos. One of the world’s rarest and most critically endangered species, fewer than 100 Amur leopards likely remain in the wild.

The cub was born just after midnight on July 1 to five-year-old mom, Marta, and four-year-old father, Sylas, at the Zoo’s Asian Highlands destination. Marta and her cub have been closely bonding behind-the-scenes and monitored by the Zoo’s Animal Care team and will not be visible to the public for several weeks. The cub has been observed nursing from mom, being groomed and is already mobile. Both Marta and Sylas are first-time parents and, as leopards are generally solitary animals, Sylas can still be seen in public view at Asian Highlands during this time.

“The birth of this Amur leopard cub is an extraordinary milestone for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and a meaningful contribution to the long-term sustainability of the Amur leopard population in human care,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Dr. Chris Kuhar said. “Every birth offers renewed hope for the future of this iconic species and is reflective of the exceptional work of our Animal Care team and the Zoo’s commitment to global wildlife conservation.”

Amur leopards only remain in the southwestern Primorye region of Russia. In addition to such a small population, the species faces numerous threats, including encroaching infrastructure development, poaching, exploitation of forests and climate change.

As part of the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP) through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will play a pivotal role in maintaining genetic diversity within zoo-housed leopard populations around the globe. Counting Amur leopards living in accredited zoos around the world, only an estimated 200-300 individuals remain. Since 2013, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has donated over $50,000 to Amur tiger conservation initiatives, which helps support interventions that benefit both Amur tigers and Amur leopards in their native regions.

The Amur leopard cub is the second birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Highlands in recent weeks, following the birth of a red panda cub on June 21. While the sex of the Amur leopard cub is still unknown, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will continue to share updates with the community on social media on Facebook and Instagram, including an upcoming public naming opportunity for the cub that will support Amur leopard conservation efforts.

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