LiUNA and Fengate break ground on new transit-oriented, mixed-use rental community in Ottawa

Ottawa, Ontario, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”), celebrated the groundbreaking of West Orchard Urban Rentals, a new mixed-use, rental community located at 1047 Richmond Road, near Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood.

West Orchard Urban Rentals is a LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (“LPFCEC”) project, developed in partnership with Fengate and The Hi-Rise Group. The 37-storey development will deliver 425 new homes, including 15 designated affordable units, positioned at the future New Orchard LRT station, and nearby The Queensway, and a network of bus routes.

Located just steps away from the bank of the Ottawa River, West Orchard Urban Rentals offers residents access to public green space, a network of trails and bike paths, and a variety of amenities that promote active living.

The event featured comments from Councillor Theresa Kavanagh, Ward 7, City of Ottawa, Joseph Mancinelli, Chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada, and Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate.

West Orchard Urban Rentals marks LiUNA and Fengate’s third residential community in Ottawa, building on the success of Milieu & Ballantyne at 175 Main and 1140 Wellington Street West. Together, these projects reflect a long-term commitment to delivering institutional-quality, transit-connected urban living in established Ottawa neighbourhoods, supported by modern amenities and complementary retail.

“LiUNA is proud to continue investing in Ottawa and delivering the housing Canadians need,” said Joseph Mancinelli, Chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada. “West Orchard Urban Rentals reflects our long-standing commitment to building complete communities while expanding housing supply, creating high-quality union jobs, and strengthening local economies. As Ottawa continues to grow, projects like this demonstrate what is possible when long-term investment, strong partnerships, and a highly skilled union workforce come together to deliver lasting results for families, workers, and future generations.”

Once complete, West Orchard Urban Rentals will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites alongside select townhomes. Residents will have access to a full suite of amenities including a fitness centre, yoga studio, coworking and social lounge space, sports theatre, kid zone, private dining areas and a penthouse sky lounge, accompanied by ground-floor retail.

“West Orchard Urban Rentals reflects Fengate’s confidence in Ottawa and the strength of its rental housing market,” said Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate. “As our third residential community in the city, this project builds on our established presence while reinforcing our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality rental communities in well-connected neighbourhoods. We are proud to continue supporting the city’s growing housing needs while creating lasting value for residents, investors and the broader community.”

The project is targeting LEED certification and will include approximately 1,000 square metres of new public park space, integrating environmental responsibility with community-focused design to deliver a more livable and sustainable future for Ottawa renters.

About the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Established in 1972, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) is one of the fastest growing multi-employer pension funds across Canada, voted top 10 pension funds by Benefits Canada. With a diverse investment portfolio and over $13 billion in assets, LPFCEC has yielded positive returns for the plan, great work opportunities for LiUNA members, and has created many needed institutions across North America through a broad range of investments. Learn more at lpfcec.org.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $40 billion of assets under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices and team members in Canada and the United States, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and asset management platform with a $20 billion portfolio, including a 25,000+ residential unit pipeline and 5M+ square feet of industrial space in varying stages of development. Learn more at fengate.com.

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