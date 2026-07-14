UMKC-Led Critical Materials Crossroads Engine Selected for $160 Million NSF Award

Kansas City, MO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) selected the University of Missouri-Kansas City-led NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine in the Kansas City region to receive up to $160 million in funding, potentially the largest award in Missouri higher education history and one of the nation’s most significant investments in rebuilding America’s domestic critical materials ecosystem.

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The award positions the Greater Kansas City region and the broader Missouri-Kansas corridor as a national hub for critical materials innovation, commercialization and workforce development. The initiative is expected to create approximately 10,000 jobs by 2036 across manufacturing, research and development, logistics, engineering, construction and workforce training, according to Missouri Extension. The effort could generate up to $40 billion in economic output and increase the combined Missouri-Kansas GDP by $17 billion over the 10-year period.

The NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine, initiated by the University of Missouri System in 2022, is driven by a coalition of more than 260 partners spanning higher education, industry, entrepreneurship, government and community and workforce development organizations in Missouri and Kansas. The ultimate goal: to help secure the United States’ economic and national security future by reducing dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains for critical materials.

The NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine (Critical Materials Crossroads) will develop the regional ecosystem necessary for increasing production of the metals and advanced materials that manufacturers use in batteries, aircraft engine parts, semiconductors, medical devices and more. The starting materials include concentrated ore and spent materials, recovered domestically and internationally. This effort, led by UMKC, will establish the region as a national hub for critical materials innovation, commercialization and workforce development.

“Critical Materials Crossroads represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen America's economic and national security while positioning the Kansas City region as a global leader in critical materials research and innovation,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said. “This initiative reflects what is possible when a region unites around a bold vision with national impact.”

University of Missouri President Mun Choi added: “This consortium exemplifies the power of the University of Missouri System's four research universities working together to address one of our nation's most pressing strategic challenges. Thanks to the leadership of UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal and Dr. Anthony Caruso and their strong partnerships across industry and government, we are creating a collaborative enterprise that makes a transformative impact for our state and country.”

The University of Missouri System's leadership in critical materials extends beyond the UMKC-led NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine. Collaborator Missouri S&T is internationally recognized for its critical materials research and is also a recipient of a federal Tech Hub award, further strengthening Missouri's role in advancing domestic supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

“This initiative demonstrates what can happen when higher education, industry and government unite behind a shared purpose,” said Todd Graves, chair of the UM Board of Curators. “This significant investment positions Missouri to lead in an area that is vital to our nation's future while creating lasting opportunities for our universities, citizens and economy.”

The Critical Materials Crossroads has garnered bi-state and bipartisan support from top federal and state leaders because of what it means for the United States. Currently, the nation imports most of the critical materials essential to modern life, with China dominating large portions of the global supply chain. Congressional leaders supporting the initiative warned that America’s dependence on foreign adversaries for these materials represent “an active and growing vulnerability to U.S. national security and economic independence.”

The Kansas City region offers strategic advantages unmatched in the United States, including a central geographic location, one of the nation’s most robust rail and river transportation networks, deep manufacturing roots and growing expertise in advanced materials research and engineering.

The Kansas City region’s economic development arms strongly support Critical Materials Crossroads including the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, EnterpriseKC, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City Area Development Council and Midwest Area Regional Council.

Anthony Caruso, UMKC vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and founder of Critical Materials Crossroads, said the effort represents years of collaboration focused on solving one of the nation’s most pressing economic and security challenges. Caruso is the principal investigator leading the initiative in partnership with fellow Carnegie R1 research institutions including University of Missouri, Missouri S&T, University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

“For decades, the United States has steadily lost much of the workforce, infrastructure and manufacturing capacity required for critical materials production,” Caruso said. “This investment allows us to rebuild that capability here in America — creating jobs, strengthening our national resilience and ensuring the technologies that power our future can be produced domestically. We are deeply grateful to the National Science Foundation and to the hundreds of partners across Missouri, Kansas and the nation who united behind this vision and are now dedicated to action.”

The NSF announced the newest NSF Regional Innovation Engines (NSF Engines) awards to 12 U.S. teams across 20 states. These NSF Engines will build and scale innovation clusters that aim to accelerate the development of critical technologies, prepare talent for emerging jobs and grow regional economies. Building on decades of NSF investments in foundational research, the NSF Engines partner with the private sector to advance technology deployment and secure America's position at the forefront of science and technology.

“NSF Engines investments in critical technologies and future industries will transform America’s innovation infrastructure for decades to come," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. “This NSF Critical Materials Crossroads Engine will be a substantial resource in the Midwest to onshore and sustain production capacity for critical minerals used across the transportation, energy, communication and national security sectors.”

Critical Materials Crossroads and the other awardees will initially receive an award of $15 million over two years. If Critical Materials Crossroads demonstrates progress on well-defined milestones, it will have the potential to eventually receive up to $160 million from NSF over the next decade as it seeks to build an internationally competitive technology and innovation cluster in the region. In 2025, NSF selected Critical Materials Crossroads as one of just 15 finalists out of 285 proposals nationwide.

Read what federal and state leaders say about the NSF’s selection of the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine:

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe: “The State of Missouri is proud to welcome this incredible opportunity to further position the region as a leader in strengthening America’s national security and strategic supply chains, while also generating thousands of jobs and billions in economic growth. Developing a critical materials ecosystem in Missouri will leverage many historic strengths of our state, including as a longtime leader in the mining and production industries, a strong U.S. transportation and logistics hub, and a robust manufacturing workforce.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly: “The Critical Materials Crossroads initiative represents a bold, high-impact opportunity to advance scientific leadership while strengthening supply chains, enhancing global competitiveness and delivering durable economic growth in the heart of the United States.”

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt: “Missouri is doing its part to secure American dominance on the world stage. Kansas City’s NSF Engine will be an important driver in enhancing U.S. competitiveness and strengthening the domestic critical mineral supply chain. I am proud to support a transformational NSF investment that accelerates innovation, creates high-paying jobs and establishes the Kansas City region as a national hub for critical materials and advanced manufacturing."

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran: “The National Science Foundation’s selection of UMKC for this award is an important investment in the Greater Kansas City region. This investment will strengthen our local economy, support job growth and position the region to continue leading in research, innovation and advanced manufacturing while creating new opportunities for the next generation. As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds NSF, I have long made it a priority to support efforts like these to strengthen our domestic supply chains and support U.S. economic and national security.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford: “This is a big win for Missouri’s New Fourth District and for America’s future. I was proud to support this effort because rebuilding our domestic supply chains for critical materials is essential to our national security, our energy independence and our economic strength. This investment will create good-paying jobs, strengthen our manufacturing base and ensure the Heartland continues to lead the way in innovation."

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver: “Today’s announcement proves that the future of American innovation is being built right here in Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District. UMKC’s designation as an NSF Regional Innovation Engine reflects the extraordinary talent and collaboration that define our community. This investment will strengthen our economy, create good-paying jobs, and ensure our region continues to lead in developing the critical technologies of tomorrow. I congratulate Chancellor Agrawal, UMKC and all of the partners who helped make this achievement possible. Today, we are reminded that our greatest successes come when there’s collaboration towards a shared vision. That’s the Kansas City way, and today the nation is taking notice.”

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids: “I’ve been proud to support this effort since day one because Kansas City has the talent, the partnerships and the know-how to help solve our nation’s biggest challenges. This investment shows what’s possible when we work across state lines and across sectors to build the future right here in the heartland. By strengthening our critical materials supply chains, we’re not only protecting our national security — we’re creating good-paying jobs and new opportunities for the next generation of Kansas City innovators.”

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves: "The Critical Materials Crossroads is a huge deal for the Kansas City region and the State of Missouri. The future of our country is dependent on having the ability to produce our own critical materials. Missouri is well-positioned to develop the resources, technology and talent to make that happen here at home and I can think of no one better than the University of Missouri System to lead this effort."

U.S. Rep. Bob Onder: “This historic investment for UMKC is a major win not only for Missourians, but for our entire country as we work to rebuild American manufacturing. Our state is now well-positioned to help lead the next generation of innovation, and this investment will ensure that our researchers, manufacturers and workforce are driving the advancements needed to strengthen our economic and national security. Funding merit-based, evidence-driven research is exactly what the NSF should be supporting to help grow advanced manufacturing, secure our domestic supply chains and keep America competitive on the global stage.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: “For too long, the United States has watched critical minerals supply chains shift overseas, leaving our energy security dependent on foreign adversaries like China. This grant is a serious step toward reversing that, building a real domestic supply chain for the materials that power everything from batteries to jet engines, right here in Missouri. I was proud to join my colleagues in a letter of support for the University of Missouri System’s effort to secure this award, and I’m glad to see that work pay off for our great state. Missouri has the mineral supply, the research talent and the manufacturing base to lead the effort in rebuilding our domestic critical minerals supply chain, and this grant gives us the resources to do so.”

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner: “This is a tremendous win for Missouri and for America's future, and I am proud to have helped lead congressional efforts supporting this proposal. Developing secure domestic sources of critical materials is essential to protecting our economic competitiveness and national security. Missouri has long been a leader in innovation, manufacturing and research, and this award further showcases our state's central role in strengthening America's industrial base. Congratulations to the University of Missouri System and the partners who came together to make this monumental investment a reality.”

Read what industry partners say about the NSF’s selection of the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine:

Ron Coker, senior vice president, Burns & McDonnell: "Kansas City has long been a place where complex challenges are solved through collaboration. Today's announcement recognizes the strength of our region's talent, industry and research community. We are proud that UMKC in leading this important initiative and look forward to supporting the development of new and lasting economic opportunities here in Kansas City while strengthening America's critical materials supply chain."

Mario Destephen, director of research and development, EaglePicher Technologies: “We are excited to be part of this important regional initiative. EaglePicher, a leading battery manufacturer serving the defense and aerospace industries, will be a key partner in the development and commercialization of domestically produced battery materials, helping to strengthen national security and enhance supply chain independence."



Clyde McQueen, chief executive officer, Full Employment Council: “This project holds great promise for the region’s workforce, and will create pathways for thousands of in-demand, quality careers in sectors that play to the Kansas City region’s economic strengths. Through training and support systems that match the needs of employers and job seekers concurrently, the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine will ensure that opportunity is accessible to the workforce and employers in Greater Kansas City region.”

Joe Reardon, president and chief executive officer, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce: "This is a transformative moment for Greater Kansas City and a powerful validation of what is possible when universities, industry, government and civic partners come together around a shared vision. The NSF Regional Innovation Engines award positions our region to lead the nation in advancing critical materials innovation while strengthening our economy, creating high-quality jobs and building a more resilient domestic supply chain. The KC Chamber is proud to have supported this effort, and we congratulate UMKC and every partner whose collaboration helped make this achievement possible. We look forward to building on this momentum to ensure Greater Kansas City continues to compete and lead on the global stage."

Jimmy Swift, chief operating officer, Great Jobs KC: "This historic $160 million NSF award is a massive win for the Greater Kansas City region, and Great Jobs KC is ready to ensure our local workforce shares in that success. Our role is to break down barriers to these high-paying career pathways by delivering comprehensive tuition assistance, specialized workshops, and critical support services. We look forward to working alongside our partners through 2036 to build a diverse, skilled talent pipeline that will sustain this vital national initiative for the decade to come.”

Elli Houston, vice president of KC SmartPort, the industrial-focused initiative of the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC): "This award is a powerful validation of what the Kansas City region can achieve when industry, higher education and public partners unite behind a shared vision. With world-class infrastructure, a thriving talent pipeline and a collaborative ecosystem, our region is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of advanced manufacturing and create new opportunities for critical materials innovation and production."

Brian Smith, chief executive officer, Wagner Logistics: “Rebuilding America's critical materials supply chain will require strong partnerships across research, manufacturing, workforce development and logistics. Wagner is proud to support the UMKC-led Critical Materials Crossroads Engine and the coalition of partners working to strengthen domestic manufacturing, enhance supply chain resilience and position the Kansas City region as a national leader in critical materials innovation.”

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