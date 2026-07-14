Sperax and IBM Enter Strategic Partnership to Take Open-Source DeFi Agents to the Enterprise

Palo Alto, CA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperax, the DeFi protocol behind USDs, the first auto-yield stablecoin, and creator of SperaxOS, the open-source AI agent workspace for DeFi, today announced it has become an official IBM Business Partner. The partnership unites Sperax's breakthrough AI agent technology for on-chain finance with IBM's expertise in enterprise AI, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and global go-to-market reach.

Redefining What AI Agents Can Do With Money

Sperax has built what the industry is calling the missing execution layer for AI in finance: a platform that transforms AI agents from read-only chatbots into governed, verifiable, on-chain economic actors. SperaxOS enables anyone to go from a plain-English request to a previewed, risk-scored, on-chain transaction in seconds, with a security guard standing between the agent and the wallet at every step.

The SperaxOS workspace is the most complete end-to-end platform for DeFi-native AI agents available today:

100+ Built-in DeFi Tools. Swap and route across Uniswap and 1inch, lend and borrow on Aave, discover yield, track portfolios, and monitor whale wallets, funding rates, and market sentiment, all with zero integration work.

Swap and route across Uniswap and 1inch, lend and borrow on Aave, discover yield, track portfolios, and monitor whale wallets, funding rates, and market sentiment, all with zero integration work. Guarded Execution. Every on-chain action passes through a dedicated security layer with spend limits, MEV protection, deterministic risk scoring, and human-in-the-loop approval for sensitive operations. The agent proposes; the user decides.

Every on-chain action passes through a dedicated security layer with spend limits, MEV protection, deterministic risk scoring, and human-in-the-loop approval for sensitive operations. The agent proposes; the user decides. Visual Strategy Builder. Compose tools into multi-step, multi-agent workflows: automated rebalancing, yield rotation, and position monitoring, shareable through a community marketplace.

Compose tools into multi-step, multi-agent workflows: automated rebalancing, yield rotation, and position monitoring, shareable through a community marketplace. On-Chain Agent Economy. Agents register as NFTs under the ERC-8004 standard on Arbitrum, giving every agent a persistent, verifiable identity, with creators earning transparent revenue from every execution.

Agents register as NFTs under the ERC-8004 standard on Arbitrum, giving every agent a persistent, verifiable identity, with creators earning transparent revenue from every execution. Autonomous Payments. Agents transact machine-to-machine over the x402 protocol, paying for services and getting paid without human intervention.

Agents transact machine-to-machine over the x402 protocol, paying for services and getting paid without human intervention. Developer-First. A TypeScript SDK, Python SDK, REST API, and MCP server let any existing agent framework plug directly into the SperaxOS tool catalog.

SperaxOS agents support more than 70 AI model providers with multi-provider routing, persistent memory, and streaming execution, and the entire platform is open source and self-hostable.

A Partnership Built for Enterprise Scale

As an official IBM Business Partner, Sperax gains access to IBM's global enterprise go-to-market infrastructure, co-sell resources, and integration pathways into IBM's AI and hybrid cloud portfolio. The partnership opens distribution into regulated industries and institutional deployments, where SperaxOS's audit-ready architecture, in which every agent action is scored, logged, and attributable, meets the compliance expectations of IBM's enterprise customer base.

"Institutions do not fear AI agents. They fear ungoverned ones," said the Sperax founding team. "We spent seven years building on-chain financial infrastructure that does not ask users to trust a black box, and SperaxOS extends that principle to the AI layer. Partnering with IBM gives that architecture the enterprise foundation and reach it was designed for."

As part of the partnership roadmap, Sperax plans to integrate IBM's watsonx model family into the SperaxOS multi-provider runtime, bringing IBM Granite models to agent inference and IBM's governance tooling to the platform's risk and compliance layer, so enterprises can run DeFi agents on the same AI stack they already trust.

Momentum Across the Industry

The IBM partnership joins a growing roster of strategic momentum for Sperax, which has raised $16.8 million from investors including Jump Crypto, Polychain Capital, Amber Group, Outlier Ventures, FBG Capital, and Steve Aoki. In January 2026, Sperax announced infrastructure backing from Google Cloud, and in June 2026 it launched SperaxOS as a fully public, open-source platform.

Sperax brings seven years of live on-chain infrastructure to the partnership. USDs, launched on Arbitrum in December 2021, pioneered auto-yield stablecoins. The protocol's contracts are audited by Quantstamp, CertiK, SlowMist, and PeckShield, and the protocol is governed by veSPA holders through the Sperax DAO. On the roadmap: ERC-4337 smart accounts for autonomous agent transaction execution, enterprise-grade audit reporting for funds and DAOs, and deeper strategy automation across the DeFi landscape.

About Sperax

Founded in late 2019, Sperax builds open on-chain financial infrastructure. The protocol created USDs, the first auto-yield stablecoin, and the Demeter liquidity protocol. SperaxOS, its open-source AI agent workspace, combines a multi-provider AI runtime, 100+ composable DeFi tools, and an on-chain agent economy into a single self-hostable platform, so users go from natural language to safe, previewed on-chain execution, and agent builders earn from what they create. Learn more at sperax.io.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. IBM helps clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Learn more at ibm.com.

Media Contacts

Jason Newsen

Press Relations

press@thecrypto.com

thecrypto.com

IBM Media Relations

press@us.ibm.com

914-499-7777

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.