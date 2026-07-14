Cascade Partners Expands Healthcare Services Practice and Chicago Presence with Managing Director Aaron Newman

Southfield, MICHIGAN, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascade Partners, a middle-market investment banking and financial advisory firm, today announced that Aaron Newman has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its healthcare services practice, expanding Cascade’s senior-led M&A capabilities and strengthening its presence in Chicago.

Aaron Newman joins Cascade Partners

Newman brings more than a decade of experience advising healthcare services companies through M&A and other strategic transactions, with particular depth in post-acute care, senior living, and physician services. His addition extends Cascade’s reach across the under-served corners of healthcare services from physician practices to specialty providers where founders and families benefit most from senior, owner-focused guidance.

“Aaron is the kind of adviser this firm is built around, deep experience in his sector and focused on the owner’s outcome, not the deal count,” said Eric Green, Managing Director. “He strengthens our healthcare practice and our presence in Chicago, and he reflects how we work: a disciplined, senior-led process for the most important transaction of an owner’s life.”

Prior to joining Cascade, Newman advised on a range of healthcare services transactions, including the sale of a leading primary care / value-based care provider in the post-acute space, the sale of HealthySkin Dermatology to Forefront Dermatology, a portfolio company of Partners Group; the sale of BrookBeam Dental to The Smilist, a portfolio company of Zenyth Partners; and the sale of Ortho Rhode Island to Spire Orthopedics, a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company along with sell-side advisory for founder-owned businesses in post-acute care and physician services.

“Cascade is doing something I find rare, pairing real sector depth with senior attention on every engagement,” said Newman. “I work with physicians and owners who’ve spent a career building something. They deserve advisers who will tell them the truth, prepare them well, and stand in their corner. That’s the work I’m here to do.”

Cascade Welcomes Aaron Newman

About Cascade Partners

Cascade Partners is a middle-market investment banking and financial advisory firm providing sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and advisory services to founder- and family-owned businesses. Led by professionals who have built, owned, and backed companies, the firm brings an owner’s judgment and a senior-led process to healthcare services, infrastructure and construction, manufacturing and industrials, and business services.

Press Inquiries

Kendra Corman

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https://cascade-partners.com/

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Southfield, Michigan 48075