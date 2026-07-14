AI's Top Companies Keep Paying Each Other. Analysts Want to Know Why.

Baltimore, MD, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When one company invests in another, it usually means something simple. It sees a business worth backing. But across the AI industry, a stranger pattern has taken hold. The biggest names in AI are increasingly putting money into each other, and in many cases, the companies getting that money turn around and spend it right back with the companies that gave it to them.

In a new free presentation , economist and former government advisor Jim Rickards says this pattern may be one of the most overlooked parts of the entire AI boom. To Rickards, the question isn't whether these companies are spending. It's whether all that spending reflects real, outside demand, or something closer to money moving in a circle.

A chipmaker takes a large stake in an AI startup. That startup then uses the money to buy the chipmaker's chips. A cloud company funds a model builder's expansion. That model builder then pays the cloud company to run its systems. Each deal, on its own, can look like healthy growth. Seen together, Rickards says, they raise a harder question.

Money That Circles Back

On the surface, these arrangements look like ordinary investment. A big company sees promise in a smaller one and backs it. But when the money keeps flowing between the same handful of players, the picture gets murkier.

If a company helps fund the very customers who then buy its products, some of that "demand" may not be coming from the outside world at all. It may be coming from the company itself. Rickards says that distinction matters more than most investors realize.

The Question Beneath the Deals

None of this means the companies involved are doing anything improper. Investing in partners and customers is a long accepted business practice. But the scale is what has caught the attention of analysts.

The concern is fairly straightforward. When the same dollars appear to move between a small group of companies, it can make demand for AI look larger and more durable than it truly is. And if that demand turns out to be thinner than it appears, the companies counting on it, and the investors counting on those companies, could be caught off guard.

Rickards believes this is exactly the kind of detail that gets ignored while the headlines stay focused on breakthroughs and record valuations.

Why Investors Should Care

Much of the AI story rests on a single belief: that demand for these products is real, growing, and here to stay. Today's stock prices assume it. Today's spending depends on it.

Rickards says investors should look closely at where that demand is actually coming from. If a meaningful share of it is being funded by the sellers themselves, the true strength of the market may be harder to judge than the numbers suggest. That doesn't mean AI is going away. But it could change how quickly these investments turn into the lasting profits Wall Street is expecting.

What July 29 Could Reveal

Rickards keeps circling back to one date. Around July 29, many of the largest AI companies will report their latest results. Buried in those reports, he says, are the details that matter most: who is actually paying, how much of the revenue comes from genuine outside customers, and how much of the spending is tied up between the same familiar names.

For Rickards, those numbers could offer one of the clearest looks yet at whether the demand behind AI is as solid as the market believes.

A Free Presentation

Jim Rickards walks through all of this in a new free online presentation, available now HERE .

He explains why the money moving between AI's biggest companies deserves closer attention, why he believes real demand is the question investors should be asking, and why the coming weeks could tell us far more about the health of the AI boom than another round of product launches.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist and investment strategist who has spent decades studying how money moves through the financial system, especially during times of rapid change. He has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. intelligence community on economic and financial risk. His current work focuses on how the AI boom is reshaping markets and where it may take investors next.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8 star rating on Google from more than 1,900 reviews. It works to help everyday Americans understand the forces moving their wealth.