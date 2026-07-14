Crypto News: Pepeto Crypto Presale Closes Another Stage Ahead of Schedule, Powered by EVM Layer 2 Technology





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto ($PEPETO) presale has closed its latest stage ahead of schedule, bringing the total amount raised above $10.46 million. The stage concluded during a period of reduced activity across the broader cryptocurrency market.

On-chain data has shown participation from large wallet addresses. The project reports nearly 40,000 holders to date. Each completed stage has closed faster than the previous one.

Stage Closures and What the Numbers Show

The current stage closing early continues a pattern that keeps getting harder to ignore: each stage of this crypto presale has filled faster than the previous one. Close to 40,000 holders are now inside, a number very few presales ever reach.

That unusual on-chain activity from the intro has an explanation, and it sits in the data. Whale wallets are trackable by anyone, the same addresses that position ahead of every major market move, and analysts reviewing this presale's inflows keep finding them here. The logic reads clean from their side: capital parked in ETH waits on a possible 2x, while the same capital placed at presale pricing sits ahead of a listing, and a red market where retail is absent is precisely when these wallets have always done their buying.

Staking adds fuel to that growth. Presale wallets can stake at 168% APY beginning at entry, and holders have responded, a large share of the base sits locked through the development period rather than idle. A rising raise, a widening holder base, and high staking participation, all three measurable, all three climbing at once, and that is exactly why this project keeps landing across crypto news coverage week after week.

The Technology Behind the Traction: EVM Layer 2 Explained

Numbers like these always lead to the same question: what are all these buyers actually getting? The answer is the technical core of the project, its EVM Layer 2 technology. In simple terms, a Layer 2 is a network built on top of Ethereum that speaks Ethereum's language: EVM compatibility means any application written for Ethereum runs on it without modification, while transactions settle at a fraction of the cost and at far higher speed, with Ethereum's security underneath. It keeps everything the largest DeFi ecosystem in the world offers, and removes the two problems users complain about most, cost and speed.

What Comes Next for Pepeto?

With the current stage closed, the next one opens at a higher price point, following the published stage structure. On the development side, the exchange and the bridge are built and in final testing under the direction of a senior Binance developer, the SolidProof audit of the platform contracts is complete, and the team is led by the original PEPE co-founder. An exchange listing is the next milestone on the roadmap, with a Binance debut expected.

The wider context is worth stating plainly. Meme coins have historically run on attention alone, and the ones that lasted are the ones that eventually attached products to the attention. Pepeto inverted that order, the products came first, finished and audited before the token ever reached an exchange, and that is exactly the kind of detail the market notices before a listing, and prices after one. The sequencing is already on record, and the attention building around it grows by the day.

One further detail says everything about the demand: with the remaining allocation selling out fast, the team is reportedly considering a cap of $5,000 per investment for the rest of the presale, a measure aimed at letting the largest possible number of holders enter before the allocation runs out.

There is a rhythm to how these stories usually unfold in crypto news: smart money makes its choice quietly, the listing happens, and retail reads about the wallets that were already in. This time the move is visible while it is still happening, the inflows are on chain, the stage closures are public, and the crypto presale is still open . Full details of the presale, the products, and the roadmap are published on the official website.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum based project merging meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Designed around scalability, security, and simple access through its EVM Layer 2 technology, Pepeto powers a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI contract scanner, all running through the $PEPETO token.

Website: https://pepetocoin.com

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