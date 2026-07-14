MKS Inc. Named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For

ANDOVER, Mass., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was again recognized by U.S. News & World Report (“U.S. News”) as one of the 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For. MKS was rated as a top company in the Manufacturing and Agriculture Industries category based on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

“MKS is grateful to receive this prestigious recognition for the fourth consecutive year, which reflects both the pioneering work our teams do and the supportive culture we strive to create,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS. “Our achievements are driven by our ability to recruit and challenge exceptionally talented people to advance technology and serve as trusted partners to our customers. We appreciate this acknowledgement of our ongoing commitment to offering employees rewarding and engaging career opportunities.”

“Choosing a company to establish yourself or advance your career is a crucial decision for anyone,” said Carly Chase, Vice President of Careers at U.S. News. “The 2026-2027 list features companies that excelled across various metrics, contributing to a positive work environment and the daily employee experience.”

U.S. News’ unique methodology for evaluating employers is based on an in-depth analysis of publicly available data, such as employee reviews, court records, financial strength, and governance. Companies did not submit data, apply, or pay a fee to be considered. To calculate the annual U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News analyzed employee perception of six factors that are important to employee wellbeing, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort and safety, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. As noted in the publication’s FAQs, What Is a U.S. News Best Company to Work For?, a company earned a “Best” award only if it scored well above average nationally, in its industry, and/or in its region.





About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kerry Kelly, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15065a98-4a8c-4179-b3a6-22c6d8eca8cf