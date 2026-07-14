Orion Group Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results.

About Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services, including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices strategically located across its operating areas. (oriongroupholdingsinc.com)

Contact:

Margaret Boyce

346-278-3762

mboyce@orn.net

Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.