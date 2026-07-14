Kestra Medical Technologies Secures Up to $200 Million of Non-Dilutive Financing

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into a five-year term loan facility with funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP.

The non-dilutive financing consists of:

$75 million tranche funded at closing, a portion of which was used to retire Kestra’s existing $45 million term loan and pay fees and expenses.

$25 million tranche available at Kestra’s option through July 2027.

$50 million tranche available at Kestra’s option through June 2028, subject to generating $150 million of trailing 12-months revenue.

$50 million uncommitted tranche available for acquisitions at Kestra’s option, subject to Pharmakon’s consent.

The term loan provides for 48 months of interest-only payments, which may be extended by an additional 12 months upon satisfaction of a revenue milestone. Interest will be paid quarterly at a rate per annum equal to the 3-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 5.5%, subject to a SOFR floor of 3.25%.

“This financing fortifies Kestra’s balance sheet, reduces the company’s cost of capital, and provides us significant financial flexibility,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO. “Given our strong commercial momentum and the attractive unit economics inherent in our business model, we plan on continuing to invest in our growth strategies, positioning Kestra to deliver durable, best-in-class growth for years to come.”

Kestra reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of $262 million as of April 30, 2026. Including unused availability under the new term loan agreement (excluding the uncommitted tranche), Kestra has total liquidity of approximately $357 million.

Armentum Partners served as financial advisor to Kestra on the financing. Additional details of the term loan agreement will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

About Pharmakon Advisors, LP

Pharmakon Advisors, LP is a leading investor in non-dilutive debt for the life sciences industry and serves as the investment manager for the BioPharma Credit funds. Established in 2009, funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors have committed $12.7 billion across 81 investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this press release is as of July 14, 2026. Statements in this press release and on the related teleconference that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Kestra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about, among other topics, our liquidity and capital resources, our future growth and positioning, and our business strategy. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “advance,” “remain,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Kestra’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to compliance with loan agreement covenants; risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our ability to adapt our manufacturing and production capacities to evolving patterns of demand, governmental actions and customer trends; product defects or complaints and related liability; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; risks and uncertainties related to market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026 and other filings filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings, when made, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.kestramedical.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/.