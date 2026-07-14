Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results and discuss the financial outlook.
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 5, 2026
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|United States/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-877-407-0789
|International Toll:
|+1-201-689-8562
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events
About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com
Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Liron Sharon
Interim Principal Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
IR@Kaltura.com
+1-617-542-6180
Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Nohar Zmora
pr.team@kaltura.com
Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1-347-897-9276