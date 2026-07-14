AGNT, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 4, 2026

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), the holding company for eXp Realty®, NextHome, Inc., FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by:

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, AGNT, Inc.

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty, LLC

Jesse Hill, Chief Financial Officer, AGNT, Inc.





The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about AGNT and its companies. Submit questions in advance to investors@agnt.inc .

Second Quarter 2026 Investor Q&A

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: https://www.agnt.inc/events-and-presentations

About AGNT, Inc.

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, AGNT prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

AGNT, Inc. uses its website, www.agntinc.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to its investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We intend to announce material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.agntinc.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and the following channels:

AGNT LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/agntinc)

AGNT Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eXpWorldHoldings)

AGNT Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/agnt.inc/)

eXp Realty LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty/)

eXp Realty Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eXpRealty)

eXp Realty Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/eXpRealty)

eXp International LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/exp-realty-international/)

eXp International Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/expintl/)

eXp International Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/exp.intl/)





Accordingly, investors should monitor each of these disclosure channels.

Media Relations Contact:

AGNT, Inc.

mediarelations@agnt.inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@agnt.inc



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/043ce414-4480-47c7-9811-edc241094454