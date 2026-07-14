VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

 | Source: Valhi, Inc. Valhi, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report second quarter 2026 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. 

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

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