Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q26 Results on July 28, 2026

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its second quarter 2026 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on July 28, 2026 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer and President Jason Gottlieb and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on July 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-328-5507 International: 1-412-317-5423 Conference ID: 10209594



An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until August 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Conference ID: 2052531



An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries

866.632.1770

ir@artisanpartners.com