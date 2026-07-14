Altius Minerals Corporation Announces C$181.5 Million “Bought Deal” Public Offering of Common Shares

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THE SHELF PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, THE CORRESPONDING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENT TO THE DOCUMENTS IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ OR WILL BE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS, AS APPLICABLE.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS) (OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and TD Securities Inc. acting as co-bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$60.50 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$181,500,000 (the “Offering”). The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to cover over allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet following the completion and announcement of several acquisitions to date in 2026 as well as for general corporate purposes. Together with Altius’ credit facilities that are currently being adjusted and expanded to reflect the integration of its acquisitions, the net proceeds of the Offering will bolster Altius’ liquidity and better position it to consider additional accretive opportunities while maintaining its conservative leverage profile.

The closing date of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 21, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Common Shares will be offered publicly in all provinces and territories of Canada, except for Québec and Nunavut, by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 25, 2026 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) and may be offered on a private placement basis to “qualified institutional buyers” in the U.S. using Rule 144A or such other exemption as not to require registration; and, in accordance with applicable securities laws, any other jurisdictions that would not require the filing of a prospectus, registration statement, offering memorandum or similar document and would not result in the Company having any reporting or other obligation in such jurisdiction.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to such documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, and any amendment to such documents may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc., by phone at (416) 869-8414 or by e-mail at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms, conditions and timing of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds and receipt of necessary approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange, future plans, activities, events, objectives, expectations or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur and may be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and similar expressions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Altius

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause higher demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including potash, high purity iron ore, electricity, base metals, and gold. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for royalties and that has a demonstrated track record of driving outsized direct returns from its overall royalty investment portfolio. Altius’ common shares are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index.

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