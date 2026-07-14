Châtillon, France, July 14, 2026

DBV Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update on July 16, 2026

Company to host investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET



DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, July 16th, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

Interested participants may access this call via the teleconferencing numbers below and by asking to join the DBV Technologies Second Quarter 2026 Results call:

United States: +1-877-344-8082

International: +1-213-992-4618

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Events section of the Company's website here.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® Patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbvtechnologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

Jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

Brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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