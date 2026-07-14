New Crypto Pepeto Announces Cross-Chain Bridge Connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced its cross-chain bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, as the ongoing presale formally crossed the $10.46 million mark. Nearly every crypto fortune of the past decade came from two categories: presale entries and meme coins. That fact alone explains why money is entering this presale faster stage after stage.

As an Ethereum-based DeFi project, Pepeto is integrating real trading infrastructure with viral internet tradition. The presale's momentum reflects a growing belief among early adopters that PEPETO has the potential to be far greater than a fleeting trend.

A New Meme Coin With Growing Momentum

The presale alongside its innovative ecosystem is driving attention. The presale crossed $10.46 million with the jump from previous stages growing sharper each round, and each stage prices higher than the last. On-chain entries show large wallets returning round after round, the buying pattern that in every past cycle appeared before a chart went vertical, never after.

The community is growing at the same pace as the funding. Pepeto has rapidly built a loyal and vocal fanbase on Telegram and X, with crypto influencers and meme enthusiasts sharing Pepeto-themed content, fan art, and educational videos, at a pace leading every new token of 2026.

PEPETO: Three Engines, One Token

Look closer at where memecoins and crypto assets originated from, and three separate engines appear.

The first is the early stage price and ICO: Ethereum sold at $0.30 in 2014 and passed $4,900, BNB sold at $0.10 and crossed $700, and in both cases the entire multiple belonged to buyers positioned before any exchange set the price.

The second is meme power: Dogecoin ran 365x on community power alone, and Shiba Inu turned pocket change into millions for a whole wave of buyers, no product required.

The third is exchange utility: every trade on Binance created demand for BNB, and that single loop carried it from $0.10 to a top five asset worth over $90 billion.

Each engine alone built fortunes. PEPETO carries all three at once: a presale entry at $0.0000001881 before any listing, a meme identity spreading at Dogecoin-era speed, and an exchange where every trade creates direct demand for the token, plus staking at 168% APY running from day one. The token is available only through the official presale.

The Infrastructure Underneath The New Crypto: One Bridge Across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana

Behind that traction sits the announcement itself. The Pepeto Bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana directly, so a position on one chain reaches the other two without the multiple platforms, wrapped tokens, and stacked fees that cross-chain transfers demand today. PepetoSwap, the project's custom-built exchange, completes the picture with fast swaps and zero gas fees, and an AI security layer checks every contract before it lists.

Unlike traditional meme coins that ride short-term hype waves, Pepeto is building a complete trading ecosystem tailored for meme coin activity, token listings, cross-chain movement, and zero-cost trading. As liquidity spreads across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, the projects connecting those networks stand to gain the most, and every contract behind this one has been audited by SolidProof.

Pepeto is More Than Just a Token

With the presale advancing and over $10.4 million secured, Pepeto is no longer just an emerging project, but a notable player in the meme coin sector. Every engine which includes the presale entry, the meme run, the exchange loop, is running inside one presale.

With the presale currently in its last phase, users are closely monitoring its progress in the blockchain and decentralized finance industry. However, as with every presale token and memecoin protocol, it is advisable to make proper research before investing.

See the current presale stage and what early access includes .

For more information: Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.