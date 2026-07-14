PLNT LAWSUIT: Planet Fitness, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Learn How They Might Recover Their Losses

BOSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Planet Fitness, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/plnt.

What is this all about?

The lawsuit alleges Planet Fitness told investors during the class period that its "We Are All Strong on This Planet" marketing campaign was resonating and had "legs to extend into 2026," expressed confidence in a planned national Black Card price increase to $29.99, and reaffirmed its FY2026 guidance and a new three-year growth plan. The complaint alleges the company concealed that its marketing had pivoted too far toward fitness-minded consumers and was alienating its core beginner customers, dragging down new member joins. On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness slashed its same-store sales growth guidance from 4–5% to approximately 1%, withdrew its three-year growth targets, paused the Black Card price increase, and acknowledged that its marketing had "pivoted too far" and alienated core customers. On this news, the company's stock fell about 31% in a single day, from $63.96 to $44.01, causing substantial losses for investors.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. common stock between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 14, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Planet Fitness, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com