La Plata County continues to improve code revisions

DURANGO, Colo., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



La Plata County is progressing on continued revisions of its Land Use Code, adopting two rounds of changes this spring that together cut weeks off permitting timelines, remove longstanding barriers for property owners and open a faster path for affordable housing.

The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved five Land Use Code amendments May 19 through a single public hearing ( Resolution 2026-15 ), eliminating a redundant three-week public noticing step, dropping a decades-old neighbor-consent requirement and building a new permitting process for the Animas Valley around resident input. Days later, commissioners enacted an expedited “fast-track” review for affordable housing under Proposition 123 — Resolution No. R-2026-19 — giving qualifying projects a faster, more predictable path to approval.

Together, the two actions advance a commitment county leaders have repeated throughout 2026: to make the Land Use Code clearer, quicker and more predictable for the residents, applicants and staff who use it every day.

Key Takeaways

Faster final review: Resolution 2026-15 eliminates the 21-day public-noticing period for final plat and final plan applications, shortening the process by roughly three weeks for projects that already cleared public input earlier in review.

Resolution 2026-15 eliminates the 21-day public-noticing period for final plat and final plan applications, shortening the process by roughly three weeks for projects that already cleared public input earlier in review. Fewer barriers to plat changes: The amendments remove the requirement that applicants collect signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners within their subdivision before applying to modify an existing subdivision

The amendments remove the requirement that applicants collect signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners within their subdivision before applying to modify an existing subdivision Animas Valley gets a new process: Introduces major review permits for projects meeting specific size and scale thresholds in the Animas Valley Zoning District

Introduces major review permits for projects meeting specific size and scale thresholds in the Animas Valley Zoning District Accessible by design: Updates convert code figures and diagrams throughout the Land Use Code to accessible formats and modernize decades-old language, including a shift to gender-neutral terminology, removing embedded text in favor of plain paragraph language with no substantive policy changes intended.

Updates convert code figures and diagrams throughout the Land Use Code to accessible formats and modernize decades-old language, including a shift to gender-neutral terminology, removing embedded text in favor of plain paragraph language with no substantive policy changes intended. Fast-track adopted: Resolution No. R-2026-19 creates an expedited, 90-day review process for qualifying affordable housing projects under Proposition 123.

Resolution No. R-2026-19 creates an expedited, 90-day review process for qualifying affordable housing projects under Proposition 123. Housing goal: The fast-track supports the county’s commitment to increase affordable housing within the Community

The fast-track supports the county’s commitment to increase affordable housing within the Community Lower barriers, broader eligibility: The Prop 123 amendment waives planning fees for qualifying projects and, mirroring state law SB26-040 , raises the qualifying threshold to 120% of area median income (AMI).

The Prop 123 amendment waives planning fees for qualifying projects and, mirroring state law , raises the qualifying threshold to 120% of area median income (AMI). Part of an ongoing effort: Both actions stem from the county’s staff with input from its Code Improvement Team, established in November 2025 to make the Land Use Code less time-consuming and more predictable.

Faster reviews, fewer barriers

Two of the five May 19 amendments target process delays that applicants and Planning staff had flagged as unnecessary. Exhibit B removes the 21-day public-noticing period for final plat and final plan applications, shortening the timeline by about three weeks.

Exhibit D removes a separate barrier: the requirement that applicants who modify a recorded plat first obtain signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners. The change reduces that procedural hurdle while keeping the county’s development review standards in place.

A permitting process built by Animas Valley residents

Exhibit E introduces major review permits for projects meeting specific size and scale thresholds in the Animas Valley Zoning District.

A faster path for affordable housing

The county’s second action this spring extends the same streamlining goal to housing. Voters approved Proposition 123 in 2022, creating a permanent State Affordable Housing Fund for local governments that commit to specific housing production and process requirements. La Plata County opted in Oct. 18, 2023, agreeing to add 108 affordable housing units by the end of 2026 and to offer expedited review for qualifying projects.

Resolution No. R-2026-19 fulfills that second commitment. It largely adopts standard state requirements, with a few county-specific provisions: it waives planning fees for qualifying projects, requires deed-restricted units to preserve long-term affordability. The amendment also updates the county’s definitions of “affordable” and “attainable” housing to mirror the state’s definition which under SB26-040, defines the qualifying income threshold on units for sale up to 120% of area median income (AMI), and the rental cap of 60% of AMI.

Under the new procedures, qualifying applications undergo a 90-day review period with defined steps and allowable extensions, providing a faster timeline than the county’s standard review process.

What They’re Saying

“This package of amendments is about making our Land Use Code work better for the people who use it. We cut a redundant three-week noticing step, removed an outdated consent requirement and built a new permitting process for the Animas Valley based on what residents told us directly. That’s what a responsive Planning Division looks like,” said Elizabeth Philbrick, La Plata County District 1 commissioner.

“The La Plata County Commissioners have committed to code reform, and these updates are concrete examples of the steps we continue to take toward that goal,” said La Plata County Commissioner Marsha Porter-Norton. “In addition to further streamlining the permitting process, it also fast-tracks the construction of attainable housing units for the residents of La Plata County.”

The Bigger Picture

Both actions are part of the Planning Division’s 2026 Code Amendments Workplan, which the county’s Code Improvement Team uses to identify and prioritize updates to the Land Use Code. The team, established in November 2025, is working to make the code less time-consuming, clearer and more predictable for applicants and staff alike. Additional amendments — including further housing-related updates and business-focused code changes — are anticipated later in 2026 and into 2027.

Effective Dates and Next Steps

Land Use Code amendments: Adopted and Effective as of May 19, 2026 Applies to Land Use Code applications and plat modifications submitted after the effective date; the Animas Valley changes apply specifically to projects within that planning area.

Adopted and Effective as of May 19, 2026 Applies to Land Use Code applications and plat modifications submitted after the effective date; the Animas Valley changes apply specifically to projects within that planning area. Proposition 123 fast-track: Effective date: June 30, 2026.

Property owners and applicants can view the full text of Resolution 2026-15 and find updated permitting guidance at www.lpcgov.org/longrangeplanning

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What changed in the Land Use Code amendments adopted May 19? The Board of County Commissioners approved five amendments in a single hearing: ADA accessibility updates to code figures, removal of the 21-day public noticing requirement for final plat and final plan applications, gender-neutral terminology updates, elimination of the 67% neighbor-consent requirement for plat modifications and insertion of the major review permitting process for Animas Valley Zoning District.

Q: Why was the 21-day noticing period removed for final plat and final plan applications? The final review at that stage is administrative, and public engagement on these projects already occurs earlier in the review process. Removing the duplicate notice shortens the timeline by about three weeks without reducing opportunities for public input.

Q: What was the 67% consent requirement, and why was it removed? Applicants modifying a recorded plat previously had to collect signed consent from 67% of neighboring property owners before applying. The amendment removes that requirement while keeping the county’s development review standards in place.

Q: What’s different about permitting in the Animas Valley now? The amendment introduces major permitting for the Animas Valley Zoning District for projects that meet certain thresholds.

Q: What is Proposition 123, and why does it matter to La Plata County? Voters approved Prop 123 in 2022, creating a State Affordable Housing Fund for local governments that commit to boosting housing production. La Plata County opted in on Oct. 18, 2023, agreeing to add 108 affordable units by the end of 2026 and to offer expedited review for qualifying projects.

Q: What is the “fast-track” review process? Broadly, qualifying projects have at least 50% of all dwelling units at or below “affordable” housing as defined (less than 120% AMI on units for sale, and less than 60% AMI for units for rent.)

Q: Are there fees or requirements attached to fast-track projects? Qualifying projects have planning fees waived. In exchange, projects must include deed-restricted units to preserve affordability over the long term.

Q: Who qualifies for affordable housing under the new definition? The amendment updates the county’s affordable and attainable housing definitions to mirror state law SB26-040, raising the qualifying income to 120% of area median income (AMI) of for sale units and 60% for units for rent.

Q: What’s the timeline for the county’s 108-unit goal? La Plata County has already exceeded 108 affordable units that were a condition of opting in to Prop 123 in 2023

Q: What happens to permits already in progress? Projects with active, issued permits will generally continue under the code version in place when the permit was issued. Contact the County Building Department at 970-382-6263 for case-specific guidance.

Q: What’s next? Both actions are part of the Planning Division’s 2026 Code Amendments Workplan. Additional amendments, including further housing-related and business-focused changes, are anticipated later in 2026 and into 2027.

About La Plata County

La Plata County, Colorado, serves more than 56,000 residents across rural, mountain and urban communities in southwest Colorado. The county is committed to transparent governance, efficient permitting and regional collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.lpcgov.org/ .

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