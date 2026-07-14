First Commonwealth to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

INDIANA, Pa., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike McCuen, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer and Brian J. Sohocki, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Webcast When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/403587293 or Live by Phone: +1 833-461-5787 (U.S. toll free)

Conference ID: 403 587 293





To listen to the webcast, click on the link above or go to First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the "Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call" link and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com. Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2026 earnings press release can be accessed after it is published on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations. Click on "News," which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Media Relations

Ron Wahl

Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: RWahl@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations



Ryan M. Thomas

FP&A and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com