Northland Power Announces its Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Earnings Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2026 second quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Northland's management will hold an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 13, 2026, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3b99399c14334c3698bdb9ef2cc6d69a

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7hczbkzu

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on Friday, August 14, 2026.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer delivering the electricity the world needs through offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage and natural gas-fired generation. With offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.5 GW under construction and an approximately 8.0 GW development pipeline, reflecting nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Head of Investor Relations

416-989-8734

investorrelations@northlandpower.com