INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. - LRMR

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LRMR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Larimar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On September 29, 2025, Larimar issued a press release announcing data from an ongoing long-term open-label study evaluating daily subcutaneous injections of nomlabofusp in participants with Friedreich’s Ataxia. Although Larimar characterized the data as “positive”, the press release disclosed that anaphylaxis or a severe allergic reaction was reported in seven participants.

On this news, Larimar’s stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 33.66%, to close at $3.38 per share on September 29, 2025.

Then, on June 29, 2026, Larimar released new data from its ongoing open-label study and confirmed the submission of the first section of its rolling Biologics License Application (“BLA”) seeking accelerated approval for nomlabofusp as a treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Although the press release characterized the data as “positive”, it revealed an ongoing safety signal, with anaphylaxis reported in 10 of 43 patients.

On this news, Larimar’s stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 12.57%, to close at $3.20 per share on June 29, 2026.

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