Willis Lease Finance Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Commercial Aircraft and Aircraft Engine Portfolio

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (the “Company” or “WLFC”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 12 commercial aircraft and 13 aircraft engines.

The acquisition complements WLFC’s broader asset management, technical, and aftermarket capabilities, strengthening the Company’s ability to support customers worldwide throughout the aviation asset lifecycle.

“This transaction provides an opportunity to grow our portfolio as well as customer base,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “It also strengthens our aircraft leasing business, where we can create additional value through engine-based programs such as ConstantThrust®.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to WLFC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP provided accounting, tax and financial due diligence services to WLFC in connection with the transaction. The seller was advised by Vedder as legal counsel and by KPMG Ireland as tax and accounting advisors in connection with the transaction.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools, and asset management services through Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.

The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and the Company’s ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to the Company and its customers; the Company’s ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in the Company’s portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT: Lynn Mailliard Kohler

Director, Global Corporate Communications

(415) 328-4798

lkohler@willislease.com



