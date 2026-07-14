Lira Clinical Announces New REGEN Line — A First-of-Its-Kind Breakthrough in Regenerative Skincare 

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lira Clinical, a global leader in corrective and brightening skincare, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new REGEN line. REGEN is the first and only clinical skincare line formulated with Wild Salmon Stem Cell–Conditioned Media — a revolutionary ingredient that delivers 4 times more regenerative power than PDRN alone.

Developed in collaboration with Wildtype, the REGEN line is a major breakthrough in PROAging skincare and the emerging category of Clinical Brightening. The REGEN line’s exclusive combination of Wild Salmon Stem Cell-CM (aka Marine Cellular Complex), PDRN, and Copper Tripeptide-1 promotes healthier, brighter skin from the inside out by supporting the key drivers of skin health: hydration, circulation, and firmness.





REGEN’s unique benefits are delivered deep into the skin by Lira Clinical’s proprietary EXO-tech™ encapsulation technology, which carries active ingredients through the acid mantle without compromising their efficacy or damaging the skin’s protective barrier.

Wild Salmon Stem Cell–CM: A Full-Spectrum Regenerative Approach to Skincare

Wild Salmon Stem Cell–Conditioned Media, aka Marine Cellular Complex (MCC), is a next-generation regenerative complex containing nearly 2,000 different bioactive growth factors, salmon-derived exosomes, antioxidants, and stem cells that support collagen repair and calm inflammation.

Lira Clinical’s REGEN Line is the first to introduce this innovation and its benefits to the global aesthetic market.

“Lira Clinical’s core values have always been about real people, real results, with more clinical studies to come. PDRN is almost a buzzword now, but Wild Salmon Stem Cell–Conditioned Media (Marine Cellular Complex) takes the effects to the next level, and we were able to formulate both a serum and a cream for in-clinic and at-home treatment.”

Metaxia Dalikas, co-founder and CEO, Lira Clinical

The REGEN Line

Lira Clinical’s REGEN line is available in two formats:

REGEN PDRN+ Serum - the first and only serum in the clinical market to combine Wild Salmon Stem Cell–CM with PDRN and Copper Tripeptide-1, delivering 4x more regenerative power than PDRN alone to rebuild skin from within

REGEN PDRN+ Crème - a volumizing formulation that restores skin density, improves structure, and extends Clinical Brightening benefits by improving hydration, circulation, and firmness

Availability

The REGEN line is available for purchase on Lira Clinical’s website (https://liraclinical.com/collections/regen-line)

Clinical Brightening: Beyond Surface Correction

Unlike traditional brightening skincare that corrects dark spots and dull, uneven, tired-looking skin at the surface, Clinical Brightening addresses their underlying causes, supporting the skin’s natural renewal process to improve hydration, circulation, and firmness. The result is skin that immediately looks brighter, smoother, healthier, and more alive.

Lira Clinical Skincare: Real People. Real Results.

A global leader at the forefront of skincare innovation, Lira Clinical was founded by four renowned skincare professionals dedicated to providing real results — brighter, healthier, younger-looking skin — for real people. Lira Clinical’s core philosophy, Science Discovering Nature’s Secrets, reflects the company’s deep understanding of how modern biotechnology can unlock the regenerative potential found in nature to treat skin conditions and improve skin health.

Wildtype: Defending the Earth’s Wild Places

Wildtype, the San Francisco–based cultivated seafood company, is now expanding into skincare with its Marine Cellular Complex (MCC), a novel, animal-free, ocean-positive skincare science product.

Marine Cellular Complex is made from 15,540 peptides and 5,105 proteins grown from salmon cells, not actual salmon. The process is animal-free and ocean-positive, meaning it doesn’t harm wild fish populations. The complex contains a rich blend of proteins, lipids, antioxidants, salmon-derived exosomes, collagen, elastin, and other bioactive molecules that are known for their skin-benefiting properties.

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