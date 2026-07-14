Vanguard Announces Proposed Change to Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. (“Vanguard”) announced today that, subject to unitholder approval, it proposes to change the investment objective of Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund.

Vanguard proposes to change the investment objective of Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund to provide unitholders with total return while generating a moderate to high level of current income. If this change to the investment objective of the fund is approved by unitholders, it is anticipated that:

The management fee for the Series F units and Series M units will be reduced from 0.40% and 0.38%, respectively, to 0.25% and 0.23%, respectively;

The name of Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund will change from “Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund” to “Vanguard Global Core-Plus Bond Fund”;

The fund type will change from “Global Fixed Income” to “Global Core Plus Fixed Income”;

The investment strategies of Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund will be adjusted to implement the new investment objective; and

The reference index used to calculate the risk rating of Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund will change from Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Index (CAD Hedged) to Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond CAD-Hedged Index.





Vanguard will seek the approval of the unitholders of Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund in respect of the investment objective change at a special meeting to be held on or about September 3, 2026 (the “Meeting”). Details of the investment objective change will be sent to unitholders of record in Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund as at the close of business on July 20, 2026 who will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Subject to the receipt of the requisite unitholder approval, it is expected that the investment objective change will be implemented on or about September 15, 2026.

To learn more about the Vanguard mutual funds, please visit www.vanguard.ca.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $196 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $155 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $12.8 trillion (CAD $17.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.6 trillion (CAD $6.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 482 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide. Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and fund facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.