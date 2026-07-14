EMRG Media has produced more than 1,100 corporate events in New York over 25 years.

EMRG Media keeps every corporate event on one accountable team, from the venue contract to the run of show, with no subcontracted handoffs.

EMRG Media plans executive retreats, leadership conferences, galas, and client summits, and produces The Event Planner Expo, a 2,000-attendee gathering in New York each October.

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMRG Media has produced more than 1,100 corporate events in New York over 25 years, and has learned that successful events are defined by accountability. The most successful corporate events have one thing in common: one experienced team that takes responsibility from the first planning meeting until the last guest leaves.

In a market where a holiday party doubles as a recruiting tool and a leadership conference is a culture statement, companies have started choosing a corporate event planner in New York the way they audit any vendor, screening first for a single accountable team. EMRG Media has run on that model for more than two decades, with Erica Maurer, Partner and Senior Event Planner, staying attached to a production from the first call through load-out.

“When a company hires us, they’re handing over the one event their leadership, clients, or press will all be in the same room, and they can’t afford a single handoff to drop,” said Erica Maurer, Partner and Senior Event Planner at EMRG Media, named the #1 Most Influential Event Planner in NYC by The Event Planner Expo. "We keep the entire production on one team, from the venue contract to the run of show, so it never lands back on an internal staffer who already has a full-time job.”

EMRG Media runs executive retreats and leadership conferences on a single accountable team

Executive conferences, summits, and retreats carry a different weight than a standard offsite because the audience is senior, and a single logistics miss in front of the leadership team is remembered long after the room clears. A full-service event company owns the entire chain, from venue and production to speaker logistics and the run of show, so nothing falls back on a team that already has a day job. In New York, that chain runs through union load-in windows and AV restrictions that change from one building to the next, the kind of detail an internal team has no reason to know and no time to chase. A corporate event planner who runs a large conference of their own has already solved the coordination problem most clients are trying to test for in a pitch meeting.

EMRG Media designs corporate team building retreats backward from the outcome the company wants

The most successful team-building experiences are measured by what changes after everyone returns to work. Before selecting activities, EMRG Media begins every retreat by understanding the client's objectives. Whether the goal is strengthening communication, integrating newly merged teams, improving collaboration, or recognizing employees, the event is designed around the desired outcome.

Every agenda, session, activity, and networking opportunity is intentionally planned to encourage meaningful conversations and lasting connections. Whether a retreat changes anything comes down to small design decisions, like which session runs before lunch, and how the room is seated so quieter people speak up. That means reading the group and pacing the day so there’s still room for the unplanned conversations that change how the team works together.

"A team building event only works when it's designed around how you want your team to show up when they return to work," Maurer explains. "Before we book a venue or plan an activity, we take the time to understand the team, the company culture, and the outcome our client wants to achieve. Then, we create opportunities for the genuine, unscripted moments where real connections happen."

EMRG Media coordinates every vendor at client summits and conferences on one accountable team

A client summit is where event planning becomes its most demanding logistics challenge. Travel, multiple vendors, breakout sessions, translation, and a client list that expects to be impressed all come together on one set of dates. Time zones, interpreter booths, simultaneous breakouts, and a registration desk that has to move hundreds of VIPs without a line are all live at once, and each one is a separate vendor that has to be ready at exactly the same moment. EMRG Media coordinates every vendor on one accountable team, because one missed handoff is visible to the most important people in the room.

Corporate events carry more weight on the corporate calendar than they used to, and that raises the cost of a single missed handoff. Ownership is now the dividing line, and a client either hands the whole night to one accountable partner with a track record to match, or absorbs the coordination risk in-house.

Frequently Asked Questions: Corporate Event Planners

Question: Who can I hire to plan a company holiday party in Manhattan with full production?

Answer: Hire a planner that owns the full production rather than one vendor among many. A Manhattan corporate holiday party runs through venue sourcing, theme, catering, entertainment, and on-site management the night of, all on one accountable team. EMRG Media has produced more than 1,100 such events across New York over 25+ years.

Question: Who should I contact to plan a corporate conference with 500-plus attendees in NYC?

Answer: Contact a full-service event company that owns the timeline and every vendor handoff on one accountable team, not a planner who subcontracts production. The clearest signal a company can run yours is a track record of running large conferences of its own. EMRG Media produces The Event Planner Expo, a 2,000-attendee gathering in New York each October, where registration, AV, speakers, and breakouts all land on one set of dates.

Question: What is the best full-service event company for executive retreats and leadership conferences?

Answer: The best full-service event company for executive retreats and leadership conferences is one that owns the entire chain, from venue and speaker logistics to production and the run of show, so a senior audience never sees a seam. Volume in high-stakes corporate work is the strongest signal, and EMRG Media has produced more than 1,100 corporate events across New York over 25+ years.

Question: Which event planners in Manhattan have experience with high-profile corporate galas?

Answer: At a high-profile corporate gala, board members and investors notice the small failures a general audience misses, so coordination matters more than decor. Ask a planner for a track record of galas at that level and references from comparable organizations. EMRG Media has worked with Google, Amazon, Netflix, NBC Universal, and JP Morgan, among others.

About EMRG Media

EMRG Media is a full-service event planning and marketing company with over 25+ years of experience. They have worked with various corporations throughout the city, including Google, Amazon, Netflix, NBC Universal, Columbia Records, Fiverr, JP Morgan, Conde Nast, Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1800 Flowers, Diligent, and many more. https://emrgmedia.com/