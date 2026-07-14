Adrienne Wilkerson of Beacon Media + Marketing to Speak at Recovery.com Marketing Summit in Madison, WI

Anchorage, AK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adrienne Wilkerson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Media + Marketing, will speak on the panel "What Top Agencies Are Seeing" at the 2026 Recovery.com Marketing Summit, held July 20-22, 2026, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin.

Adrienne Wilkerson, Beacon Media + Marketing Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

The panel is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. CT.

Now entering its third year, the Recovery.com Marketing Summit brings together a small, by-invitation only group of behavioral health executives for several days of focused discussion on where the industry is headed. Rather than a traditional conference format, the event is built around executive-level collaboration to give attendees a space to work through shared industry challenges and to get ahead of emerging trends together.

Wilkerson will join fellow panelists Derek Hyman of Scalable Growth and Gary Garth of elev8.io, with the session moderated by Signe Engelien of Recovery.com. The panel will focus on how agencies serving the behavioral health space are adapting to a rapidly changing digital marketing landscape, and what that means for providers navigating channel attribution, marketing stack complexity, and evolving patient acquisition strategies.

As Co-Founder and CEO, Wilkerson has helped guide Beacon Media + Marketing's focus on serving mental and behavioral health providers nationwide. Through her guidance, providers and practice owners no longer have to navigate the complexities of digital marketing, leaving them free to focus on patient care. Her participation on the panel reflects the agency's ongoing role in shaping industry conversation around what's working, what’s not, and what's next, for behavioral health marketing.

Beacon Media + Marketing is a nationally focused digital marketing agency headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, working with clients across North America with staff from coast to coast, specializing in serving mental and behavioral health providers. The agency offers a full range of services, including marketing strategy, web design and development, SEO + GEO services, paid advertising, content marketing, social media management, branding, and video production, all built around the unique needs of mental and behavioral health practices.

Those interested in learning more about Beacon Media + Marketing's approach to mental and behavioral health marketing can visit the agency's website or reach out directly.

To connect with Beacon Media + Marketing, please visit Beaconmm.com

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