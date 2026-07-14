SHARP Leadership Academy Completes First International Governance Intelligence Pilot with Swiss Innovation Firm Syntezia Sàrl

SOUTH SURREY, British Columbia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARP™ Leadership Academy, the flagship governance intelligence and leadership development initiative of Sharp Mind, Sharp Style Strategy Inc., today announced the successful completion of its first international Governance Intelligence Pilot in collaboration with Syntezia Sàrl, a Swiss innovation and responsible AI consultancy led by Managing Partner Yves Zieba.

The pilot focused on strengthening Ethical Infrastructure™, governance maturity, leadership accountability, responsible AI governance, and institutional trust through the proprietary SHARP™ Governance Intelligence System.

The collaboration marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of SHARP™ from leadership development into governance intelligence and executive advisory, demonstrating how governance systems become more effective when paired with leadership activation and practical implementation.

Building Ethical Infrastructure™

Unlike traditional governance reviews that focus primarily on policies, compliance, or documentation, the SHARP™ Governance Intelligence Pilot was designed to strengthen an organization's Ethical Infrastructure™-the underlying leadership behaviours, governance systems, accountability mechanisms, and decision-making practices that enable governance to function consistently over time.

Through structured governance assessment, executive dialogue, leadership activation, and implementation planning, the pilot helped connect governance principles with everyday leadership behaviours, supporting long-term organizational resilience and institutional trust.

About the Collaboration

Over several weeks, SHARP™ Leadership Academy worked alongside Yves Zieba and the Syntezia leadership team to review governance structures, governance documentation, leadership practices, accountability mechanisms, responsible AI governance, and Advisory Board effectiveness.

Rather than delivering recommendations alone, the engagement emphasized practical implementation, leadership activation, executive reflection, and continuous governance improvement.

The pilot culminated in a structured governance roadmap designed to support Syntezia's continued growth while strengthening governance transparency, accountability, and responsible AI practices.

Areas of Focus





The Governance Intelligence Pilot included:

Governance assessment and governance maturity review

Ethical Infrastructure™ development

Responsible AI governance

Advisory Board governance and effectiveness

Accountability mapping

Crisis governance recommendations

Leadership activation

Executive governance roadmap

Institutional Integrity planning

Continuous governance improvement

SHARP™ Institutional Integrity Seal™

The SHARP™ Institutional Integrity Seal™ symbolizes an organization's commitment to strengthening Ethical Infrastructure™, governance, leadership accountability, responsible AI governance, and institutional trust through the SHARP™ Governance Intelligence System.

Executive Commentary

"Organizations don't become stronger simply by writing better policies. They become stronger when they build Ethical Infrastructure™ that enables leaders to consistently make principled decisions under pressure. Governance provides the framework. Ethical Infrastructure ensures it is lived. Working with Yves and the Syntezia team demonstrated how structured governance intelligence can strengthen accountability, responsible AI, and institutional trust."

- Simer Dhillon

Founder & Chief Architect

SHARP™ Leadership Academy

"Simer helped our company identify immediate quick wins while prioritizing longer-term initiatives to prepare for our growth phase. Her practical recommendations strengthened our governance, trust, and transparency, providing a clear roadmap for continued development."

Yves Zieba

Managing Partner

Syntezia Sàrl

(Quote reproduced with permission from Yves Zieba's LinkedIn recommendation.)

Looking Ahead

The successful completion of the Swiss pilot establishes a foundation for future international governance collaborations and demonstrates how governance intelligence, leadership activation, and Ethical Infrastructure™ can work together to strengthen institutional trust, responsible leadership, and organizational resilience.

SHARP™ Leadership Academy will continue expanding its Governance Intelligence methodology with organizations seeking practical approaches to governance, responsible AI, executive leadership, and institutional integrity.

About Syntezia Sàrl

Syntezia Sàrl, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, helps organizations design responsible, human-centred, and sovereign AI solutions by bringing together multidisciplinary expertise in innovation, strategy, governance, and digital transformation.

Website: https://www.syntezia.com

About SHARP™ Leadership Academy

SHARP™ Leadership Academy is the flagship governance intelligence and leadership development initiative of Sharp Mind, Sharp Style Strategy Inc., a Canadian company founded by Simer Dhillon.

The Academy is dedicated to helping organizations build Ethical Infrastructure™ through its proprietary SHARP™ Governance Intelligence System, which integrates governance intelligence, leadership activation, executive development, responsible AI governance, and implementation roadmaps to strengthen accountability, institutional integrity, and long-term organizational trust.

The SHARP™ methodology is informed by internationally recognized governance principles, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001, the OECD AI Principles, and the OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity.

Website: https://www.sharpmindsharpstyle.com/

Media Contact

SHARP™ Leadership Academy

Email: press@sharpmindsharpstyle.com

Website: https://www.sharpmindsharpstyle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cde3e93-f333-48e9-b59d-0eb693ad038b