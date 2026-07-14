INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Primoris Services Corporation - PRIM

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Primoris Services Corporation (“Primoris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRIM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Primoris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 5, 2026, Primoris issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Primoris reported results below analyst expectations and slashed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects.

On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026.

Then, on June 22, 2026, Primoris issued a press release “announc[ing] a series of business updates including the departure of its Chief Operating Officer (‘COO’), effective today.” The press release also disclosed that “[a]dditional challenges and cost overruns were identified as a result of continued progress on projects in the Company’s Renewables business, including through an ongoing assessment by a third-party industry expert.” Primoris advised that it “also anticipat[es] lower revenue and gross profit for the full year 2026, primarily driven by lower expected revenue and gross profit in the Renewables business” and “now expects revenue in the Renewables business for the full year 2026 to be approximately $2.1 billion, compared to approximately $3.0 billion for the full year of 2025.” Accordingly, Primoris disclosed that it “anticipat[es] lower revenue and gross profit for the full year 2026, primarily driven by lower expected revenue and gross profit in the Renewables business” and “now expects revenue in the Renewables business for the full year 2026 to be approximately $2.1 billion, compared to approximately $3.0 billion for the full year of 2025.”

On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $23.39 per share, or 21.59%, to close at $84.95 per share on June 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.