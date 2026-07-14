Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on Behalf of Jefferies Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Jefferies (JEF) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Jefferies and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (“Jefferies” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JEF) on behalf of Jefferies stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Jefferies has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On September 29, 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Auto Supplier First Brands Files for Bankruptcy Amid Accounting Questions," reporting that "[t]he closely held company's lenders and independent board directors are now probing whether First Brands made misrepresentations in its financial reporting" and that "First Brands relied heavily on accounts-receivable-backed financing, supplying automotive products to customers on delayed payment terms and borrowing from outside investors against the billed receivables." Then, on October 8, 2025, The Wall Street Journal further reported, in an article entitled "First Brands Bankruptcy Damage Spreads to Jefferies UBS," that Jefferies "said funds run by an asset-management unit, Point Bonita Capital, are owed around $715 million from companies that bought First Brands' parts."



On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $4.66 per share, or 7.88%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025.



The following day, Reuters disclosed that "The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into the collapse of bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group" and that "[t]he Justice Department is probing the company and its dealings with creditors."



On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell another $1.43 per share, or 2.63%, to close at $53.01 per share on October 9, 2025



On November 27, 2025, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Jefferies in connection with its relationship with First Brands, including whether Jefferies gave investors in its Point Bonita fund enough information about their exposure to First Brands. Later, on January 7, 2026, The Financial Times reported that Jefferies took a $30 million loss tied to the collapse of First Brands.



On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $3.62 per share, or 5.6%, to close at $61.05 per share on January 8, 2026.



Then, on June 24, 2026, Jefferies reported its fiscal second-quarter financial results, including both earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates. Jefferies disclosed that asset management fees, revenue, and investment returns declined from a year earlier due to lower management fees and weaker investment performance, saying that lower fees were primarily driven by Point Bonita and funds managed by its strategic affiliates.



On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $5.30 per share, or 9.15%, to close at $52.64 per share on June 25, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jefferies shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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