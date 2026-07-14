Sun Gaming and Hospitality and The Sourcing Exchange Announce Strategic Partnership





LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Gaming and Hospitality (SG&H) , a global advisory firm led by renowned gaming executive Bobby Soper, has partnered with The Sourcing Exchange, a next-generation procurement intelligence platform.

This strategic alliance is designed to transform procurement from a traditionally reactive function into a strategic driver of cost savings and enterprise value across the gaming and hospitality industries. The partnership enables owner-operators to improve visibility into spending, strengthen sourcing decisions, and achieve measurable financial results.

The collaboration combines The Sourcing Exchange’s proprietary benchmarking technology with SG&H’s operational and development expertise to deliver greater transparency, improved cost efficiency, and stronger vendor performance. Together, the organizations provide a practical and results-driven approach to procurement across complex gaming and resort operations.

The platform builds on procurement innovations developed through Scott Robins’ broader work in data-driven sourcing models, including the Group Savings Organization (GSO) framework in healthcare. This model has demonstrated the ability to reduce costs while creating new revenue opportunities through performance-based sourcing and real-time analytics.

This partnership also reflects a 15-year professional relationship between Bobby Soper and Scott Robins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Sourcing Exchange. Together, they developed procurement strategies that delivered meaningful financial improvements during Soper’s leadership at Mohegan

“I have worked with Scott Robins for 15 years and saw firsthand the impact his procurement model had on Mohegan,” said Bobby Soper , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SG&H. “The results were significant, and this partnership represents the expansion of a proven model that has already delivered real value across the industry.” Scott Robins added, “Bobby Soper’s experience and credibility in global gaming and integrated resort development are unmatched. By combining his operational expertise with our data-driven procurement platform, we are bringing transparency and accountability to an area of the business that has historically lacked both.”

A Partnership Connecting Strategy, Technology, and Execution

Through Sun Gaming and Hospitality, Soper has advised global developers, operators, and private equity firms on the planning, financing, and optimization of large-scale integrated resorts. By integrating The Sourcing Exchange into this advisory model, clients gain access to a specialized procurement capability that delivers real-time benchmarking, improved pricing visibility, and disciplined vendor evaluation.

The combined offering supports organizations across all stages of development and operations, from initial planning through ongoing performance improvement.

Leadership Profiles

Bobby Soper, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Gaming and Hospitality

Bobby Soper is one of the gaming industry’s most respected executives, with more than 20 years of leadership experience across domestic and international markets. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan Sun Pocono, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan Sun Connecticut, and later as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority. During his tenure, Mohegan secured a major integrated resort license in Korea, expanded into new U.S. markets, and delivered strong operational and financial results.

Scott Robins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Sourcing Exchange

Scott Robins is a procurement innovator known for improving how organizations manage spend, vendor relationships, and cost recovery. He founded Virtual Procurement Services, which delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in savings through analytics-driven sourcing and performance-based negotiation models. He also serves as Chairman of the Group Savings Organization (GSO), a healthcare-focused procurement platform that uses real-time data and specialized partnerships to reduce costs and improve financial performance.

Company Overviews

About Sun Gaming and Hospitality

Sun Gaming and Hospitality is a global consultancy founded by Bobby Soper. The firm provides advisory services for the development, financing, and optimization of integrated resorts and gaming enterprises. It supports operators, investors, private equity firms, and developers across all phases of planning and operations.

About The Sourcing Exchange

The Sourcing Exchange provides a procurement intelligence platform that helps organizations reduce costs and improve performance across key spend categories, including IT, hardware, software, services, and operational equipment. Its performance-based model aligns compensation with verified client savings, ensuring a results-driven approach.

About Group Savings Organization (GSO)

The Group Savings Organization is a healthcare-focused procurement and analytics platform that enables hospitals and health systems to reduce costs and generate new revenue. By leveraging real-time pricing data, benchmarking tools, and performance-based agreements, GSO supports more informed sourcing decisions and improved financial outcomes.

Contact

PR Director

Luke Fredrickson

Armory815

luke.fredrickson@armory815.com

815.205.8155

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/770bc0c7-580f-49e0-9f8c-b1d34b0c4539