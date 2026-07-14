Zhuhai Lianzhou Airport Opens Drone Training for HK and Macau Talents, Targeting GBA's RMB 300 Billion Low-Altitude Market

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As the drone industry evolves, the role of a drone pilot (commonly referred to as a "flyer") has expanded significantly beyond basic flight maneuvers. Professional operators are now required to handle advanced technical tasks, including hardware debugging, flight path planning, meteorological cross-referencing, and data analysis. These high-level skills are increasingly sought after in sectors such as agriculture and forestry protection, power grid inspection, aerial surveying, emergency rescue, and cross-border logistics.

Under China's Interim Regulations on the Flight Management of Unmanned Aircraft, individuals operating small, medium, or large civil unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) must hold an official drone license issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). As the GBA's low-altitude economy approaches a market scale of RMB 300 billion, demand for certified pilots is surging. Industry data reveals that over 90% of commercial flight projects now strictly require licensed pilots, with average industry monthly salaries reaching approximately RMB 8,000.

The training program is hosted at Zhuhai Lianzhou Airport, a premier Class A1 general airport in Guangdong Province operated by Zhuhai General Airport Investment & Construction Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Guangdong General Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd.). Featuring 380 square kilometers of compliant airspace and a total flight zone spanning approximately 600 square kilometers below an altitude of 900 meters, the airport enables the safe, coordinated operation of both manned and unmanned aircraft. Located just a one-hour drive from Hong Kong and Macau, the base features an end-to-end "Theory–Simulation–Practical" training ecosystem equipped with a standard UAV practice field that mirrors official testing environments to optimize student pass rates.

To accommodate the specific needs of working professionals from Hong Kong and Macau, the 26-day course offers bilingual training materials, a Sunday-focused intensive class schedule, and instruction delivered in both Mandarin and Cantonese by highly experienced Cantonese-speaking instructors. The specialized curriculum covers comprehensive certifications, including the CAAC Medium UAV Pilot License (for piloting drones up to 150kg) for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

“We aim to leverage the unique airspace and facility resources of Lianzhou Airport to deliver a high-quality educational experience,” said Ling Luzhen, Deputy General Manager of Zhuhai General Airport Investment & Construction Co., Ltd. “By building this into a benchmark drone training initiative for Zhuhai, Hong Kong, and Macau, we are establishing a robust talent pipeline to power the broader development of the Greater Bay Area's low-altitude industries.”

The strategic cross-border training initiative, which officially kicked off with a tripartite agency signing ceremony on March 20, 2026, has already garnered significant institutional backing. The program has been featured and supported by the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao S.A.R. as well as China's national news agency, Xinhua (新華社), reflecting its high strategic value in regional integration.

“Many of our colleagues work from Monday through Saturday, so the airport's decision to arrange dedicated Sunday classes is incredibly thoughtful and practical,” noted Cheung Chi-hong, the representative for the Hong Kong partner agency. “We believe that through strong word-of-mouth and exceptional training quality, we will attract many more drone enthusiasts and industry professionals from Hong Kong and Macau to enroll.”

With the cross-border training platform now fully operational, Zhuhai Lianzhou Airport is poised to serve as the premier launchpad for the next generation of certified UAV specialists, effectively bridging the regional talent gap and unlocking high-value career pathways across the Greater Bay Area’s booming low-altitude economy.

About Zhuhai General Airport Investment & Construction Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai Lianzhou Airport)

Zhuhai General Airport Investment & Construction Co., Ltd. operates Zhuhai Lianzhou Airport, a premier Class A1 general airport located in Guangdong Province.

As a subsidiary of Guangdong General Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd., the company is dedicated to developing an integrated service ecosystem that encompasses general aviation investment, construction, operations, and technical consulting. By establishing a national-level comprehensive demonstration zone for general aviation, the company aims to become an industry benchmark and accelerate the growth of low-altitude aviation infrastructure across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Since its inception, the airport has actively expanded into short-haul transport, emergency rescue, flight training, high-altitude skydiving, and youth aviation science education.

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