Veea Begins Generating Revenue from SecureConnect Sales Through Telcel’s Internet Gestionado Service

MEXICO CITY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeaSystems Mexico SRL de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), has begun generating revenue as Telcel initiates billing of its customers for commercial sales of Veea SecureConnectTM platform products — branded as Internet Gestionado and sold through Telcel's direct sales force and distributor network.

Internet Gestionado was commercially launched in March 2026 with Telcel delivering the inventory of SecureConnect platform products on hand at their warehouses to Internet Gestionado customers. However, billing for Internet Gestionado products and services was delayed while Telcel was transitioning a major part of its back-office operations. That transition concluded recently with final validation of Veea SecureConnect platform integration with Telcel's billing and back-office operations, clearing the way to close the pending sales.

Internet Gestionado delivers 5G fixed wireless access — as a primary or failover connection — with fully integrated AI-driven cybersecurity and other optional value-added services (e.g., managed-Wi-Fi mesh with a captive portal, CCTV and others). Through the first half of this year, Veea and Telcel sales teams jointly marketed this service offering at industry expos, large customer group meetings, and on-site visits. During this period, many customers deployed SecureConnect with temporary Telcel SIM cards for commercial operations or testing, which SIM cards are being replaced with SIM cards pre-provisioned for Internet Gestionado services. More information about Internet Gestionado is available at: https://www.telcel.com/empresas/soluciones/conectividad-telcel/internet-gestionado

"We're delighted that the Internet Gestionado product offering and SecureConnect VeeaCloudTM integration with Telcel's back office have been successfully validated, so Telcel can now close the pending sales," said Helder Antunes, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Veea Inc. "Customer feedback has been very positive, and Internet Gestionado fills a gap in Telcel’s solutions portfolio for their SMB customers. Moreover, the unique capabilities of VeeaONETM platform offer Telcel the opportunity to incrementally add many more value-added services to the same service offering, addressing more of their customers’ pain points while generating higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and making the Internet Gestionado solution stickier."

By early 2024, Veea had realized that AI-driven cyberattacks are on an exponential rise and the primary way to combat this unique form of cyberattack is through machine learning on network traffic flows, with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and network-managed AI-powered cybersecurity. By mid-2024, Veea engaged with América Móvil (NYSE: AMX), with the largest number of mobile subscribers in the world outside of China and India, and after extensive testing and homologation executed a supply agreement in August 2025 to bring AI-powered Internet Gestionado initially through Telcel to the Mexican market. Since then, Veea has invested the majority of its engineering efforts to customize and integrate its highly differentiated SecureConnect platform solution, for Internet Gestionado offering by Telcel, including a highly complex integration with Telcel’s network operations.

"Alongside the Telcel sales team, over the last few months we've been actively marketing Internet Gestionado to major auto manufacturers, retailers, pharmacies and clinics, logistics companies, restaurant and coffee-shop chains, and other market segments," said Raul Leon, GM of VeeaSystems Mexico. "The customer response to our product's 5G performance, advanced networking and cybersecurity capabilities has been outstanding. By early September of this year, we are expecting the arrival in Mexico of another 5,000 units of SecureConnect products, with 4,000 units incorporating a 5G module, which will enable the Telcel sales team to ramp-up sales of Internet Gestionado in all nine zones of their sales operations."

With 58.1 billion attempted cyberattacks against Mexican businesses alone in 2025, Internet Gestionado addresses a major pain point as AI-driven cyberattacks are accelerating against businesses and the public sector alike across Mexico. Small and medium businesses remain one of Mexico's most exposed and least protected targets. More than 60% of SMBs faced data-theft attempts, ransomware, or unauthorized access in 2025 as the country became the second-most-attacked in Latin America with ransomware up roughly 38% year-over-year and AI-enhanced phishing and deepfakes now mainstream.

Yet only about 40% of the estimated 4.9 million firms maintain a formal incident-response plan, and many lack comprehensive cybersecurity, including ZTNA, against AI-driven cyberattacks. This gap is widening because cyberattackers now weaponize critical vulnerabilities, leaving under-resourced SMBs scrambling to catch up, while Mexico's new National Cybersecurity Plan 2025–2030 and the rising security budgets signify the potential market opportunity for a plug and play solution such as Internet Gestionado for SMBs.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud — bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

About Telcel

Telcel is the largest subsidiary of parent company América Móvil, which is the world's largest in terms of mobile subscribers and total accesses, excluding China and India, with a portfolio of wireline and wireless value-added services and enhanced communications solutions in 22 countries in Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe. Telcel, headquartered in Mexico City, is the leading provider of wireless communications services in Mexico with more than 83.4 million subscribers, as of September 2025, and its cellular network covers more than 92% of Mexico’s population with widespread 5G coverage in 125+ cities. Through its business division, Telcel enables connectivity, cloud, security and managed solutions to enterprises of all sizes across Mexico.

Media Contact:

Thomas Latiolais

Email: thomas.latiolais@veea.com

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