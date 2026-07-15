FixGo Expands to San Diego County with 20 New Tire-Installation Partners

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixGo, an online tire retailer that pairs web-based purchasing with local installation, has expanded into San Diego County, adding 20 partner installation shops effective July 2, 2026. FixGo now works with more than 200 partner installation shops across the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.





The new San Diego partner network includes partner shops in Chula Vista, National City, Escondido, and the Convoy and Miramar areas of San Diego. Customers order tires at FixGo.com, choose a nearby partner shop, and book installation — paying online at checkout, with all-inclusive pricing that covers the tires, delivery, and installation and no separate payment at the shop.

Southern California's driving conditions shaped FixGo's original aim. Long freeway commutes on routes such as the I-5 and I-15, high inland summer heat, coastal humidity, and mountain trips all add wear to tires, and replacing them has traditionally meant choosing between retail-chain markups and shipping tires to a shop yourself. FixGo was founded to combine online purchasing, delivery, and professional installation in a single process: customers buy tires at FixGo.com, choose a nearby partner shop, and book an installation time, paying online at checkout. After establishing that model in the Los Angeles area — working with partner shops in cities such as Alhambra and Azusa — the company is now extending it south to San Diego.





FixGo positions low prices and reliable service as complementary rather than a trade-off. Its online pricing is all-inclusive — covering the tires, delivery, and installation, with no separate payment to the shop for the fitting — and the company offers a price-match guarantee, matching a lower verified online price for the same brand and tire size, along with installment payments through Klarna and Affirm. Select popular products, such as certain EngineX tires, arrive as fast as the next day; standard delivery takes one to three business days in the Los Angeles area and three to five business days in San Diego, and shipping is free on all tires except oversized ones, which may carry a small fee. On the independent review platform Trustpilot, FixGo holds a rating of 4.8 across more than 3,700 reviews, with customers most frequently citing price, service, and product selection.

FixGo's catalog spans more than 100 tire brands alongside value-focused options such as EngineX, with many tires carrying mileage warranties of roughly 45,000 to 70,000 miles. The company also offers a 30-day return policy.





"We chose to work with independent local shops rather than build company-owned service centers," said Jesus Rosales, a FixGo spokesperson, "so installation is handled by technicians who know their local roads and their customers." FixGo says it plans to deepen its presence in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas before expanding further, and is developing features including real-time delivery tracking, fleet services, and updated fitment tools.

For more information, visit FixGo.com.

About FixGo

FixGo is an online tire retailer serving the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. It combines online purchasing with a network of more than 200 vetted partner installation shops, offering free delivery on most tires (one to three business days in the LA area; three to five business days in San Diego), all-inclusive online pricing with a price-match guarantee, and local installation. FixGo partners with more than 100 tire brands.

Media Contact

Company: FixGo

Contact Person: Jesus Rosales

Email: fixgoofficial@fixgo.com

Website: https://www.fixgo.com/

Telephone: 888-693-4946

City: Montebello

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