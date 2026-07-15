Global Second-Life Battery Market Size to Reach USD 46.9 Billion by 2035 | Growing at 11.8% CAGR | Industry Trends, Market Share & Forecast – Custom Market Insights

Austin, TX, USA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Second-Life Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Sodium-ion, Nickel), By Application (EV Charging, Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage, Grid Charging, Residential Energy Storage, Off-grid), By End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Second-Life Battery Market was valued at approximately USD 15.4 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 46.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Second-Life Battery Market Revenue and Trends

“Second-life battery” refers to a second usage of a used energy storage system (mainly from electric vehicles) when it can no longer meet the high-performance standards of transportation yet has enough remaining capacity to be repurposed for less demanding energy applications. Where previously a battery might have been considered a one-time-use product to be recycled, research and development in this area considers substituting waste, refurbishing, repairing, and remanufacturing batteries into new energy management systems (battery energy storage systems) for use around homes and businesses, in addition to electricity demand balancing.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the second-life battery market?

The sustainability, circular economy, and zero-waste-based incentives are vital underlyings to proliferate second-life battery markets, considering that both policymakers and industries pursue reducing their impacts on the environment. Recycling and scrapping batteries is the typical practice, but it is problematic due to the energy consumption involved in material recuperation, transport, and storage operations, and it is invasive because it introduces waste by-products. Second-life applications delay the recycling process for several years and ensure the product's sustainability for a longer time.

If aged batteries have the capacity of 50–80%, then demand for raw materials (lithium, cobalt, and nickel) can be reduced, leading to decreased production plants and related emissions. The EU is protecting this trend through legislation, targets, and funding, encouraging automotive manufacturers to switch to lifecycle management schemes, which follow reuse before recycling. Furthermore, many companies recently have been investing in second-life batteries to comply with ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) or decarbonization commitments.

Also, the recent increasing trends of renewable energy and decentralization of power are major driving forces behind the development of the second-life battery market, as both these forces can benefit from such adaptable and cheaper energy storage solutions. Use of renewable sources—the natural availability of renewable sources like sunlight or wind is irregular and can only be matched with market demand when the sun shines or airs. The intermittence of a time series like this scenario requires a system to bridge the gaps and provide reliable power.

Second-life batteries, with 50–80% of their original charge, are more economical than new batteries and enable a cheap means of storing surplus renewable energy for use during times when the renewable generation is low. Simultaneously, moving away from the traditional power grid towards decentralized generation means that energy can be monitored and controlled locally through small-scale solar, wind, or combined-heat-and-power units and maintained by local applications. Such localized storage can again use second-life batteries, thanks to their economic and scaled properties.

(A free sample of the Second-Life Battery report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Second-Life Battery report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America contributed the most market share in 2025. Positive government policies and incentives (such as clean energy-related incentives, funding opportunities through the Inflation Reduction Act, etc.) are driving the adoption of energy storage systems and the practice of the circular economy. The country‘s technological infrastructure as well as several market leaders will promote the development of this industry with several giant pilot projects and large-scale installations of repurposed batteries in utility-scale grid storage, EV charging stations, backup power, and others. In addition, the market for second-life batteries is further developing due to growing demand for electricity, escalating energy costs, the imperative of grid resilience, and the region's high vulnerability to extreme weather events.

Besides, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The high production of EVs and growing trends of green technology drive the industry’s growth.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the second-life battery market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the second-life battery market forward?

What are the Second-Life Battery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the second-life battery market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Second Life Battery market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 17.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 46.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 15.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “Second-Life Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Sodium-ion, Nickel), By Application (EV Charging, Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage, Grid Charging, Residential Energy Storage, Off-grid), By End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/second-life-battery-market/

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Moment Energy, one of North America’s leading EV battery repurposing companies, announced the close of its US$15 million Series A funding round. The Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Voyager Ventures co-led the round.

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List of the prominent players in the Second-Life Battery Market:

Connected Energy

Second Life EV Batteries Ltd

Fortum

Batteries AMPS GmbH

Aceleron Energy

Redwood Materials

Corvus Energy

energy

Refurb Battery

CeLLife Technologies

Little Energy

Higher Wire

reLi Energy

Vaulta

IOTA

battery systems

Element Energy

Modual

Others

The Second-Life Battery Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Sodium-ion

Nickel

By Application

EV Charging

Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage

Grid Charging

Residential Energy Storage

Off-grid

By End Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Second-Life Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/second-life-battery-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Second-Life Battery Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Second-Life Battery Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Second-Life Battery Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Second-Life Battery Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Second-Life Battery Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the second-life battery market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Second-Life Battery Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a second-life battery market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the second-life battery industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Second-Life Battery Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Second-Life Battery Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Second-Life Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/second-life-battery-market/

Reasons to Purchase Second-Life Battery Market Report

The Second-Life Battery Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation based on economic and non-economic factors.

Second-Life Battery The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Second-Life Battery Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Second-Life Battery Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global second-life battery market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide second-life battery market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the second-life battery market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the second-life battery market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide second-life battery market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the second-life battery industry.

Managers in the second-life battery sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide second-life battery market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in second-life battery products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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